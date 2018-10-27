Dress like an Italian man this season by wearing style clothing from Giovani

Delhi, October 2018 – The season of celebrations and occasions is just round the corner . Like we all know, celebrations are all about spending time with your close ones, eating good food and looking your best. To stand out this merrymaking season, each one of us would venture out to pick some of the best festive wear outfits.

When it comes to Capo, Italian fashion is synonymous with tangible virtues of quality, craftsmanship and design. We get you some of the latest closet fundamentals from Giovani, inspired by Italian design making virtues, in Men’s fashion and occasion trends that will give you a sassy makeover.

To add a touch of Italian attitude to men’s style, one can choose from a Scialle lapel jacket with satin details for a sharp look or pick a traditional achkan that adds some character to your style. For those who want to experiment with Camicia, Giovani offers a broad range of elegant shirts with collar details and digital prints in various colour palettes. The collection offers a wide range of well designed suits, bandhgalas, tuxedos, Nehru jackets in solid colours or redefined prints that are tailored with refine Italian cuts.

The collezioni is available at all Giovani outlets across India.