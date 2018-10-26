VST Lighting Brings Newer Innovating Technology in Solar Street Lights

Shenzhen, China (October 26, 2018) – Solar street lights are the newest innovation of VST Lighting which is capturing both the Chinese and international market alike. The popularity of Chinese LED lights is already there with the company’s innovation added value to it.

VST Lighting has considerable experience and understanding of the numerous complications of China’s LED industry. Many manufacturers indulge in obsolete technology and provide bad components of lighting which make them less durable and poor in quality. Some manufacturers do not deliver the promises they make and do not provide a warranty. But, VST Lighting with expertise in Solar flood lights realizes that to stay ahead in the market earning confidence and trust of the customers and ushering in innovative technology are the best options.

Solar Lighting System is the latest innovation of the organization. VST Lighting not only offers the latest innovation of integrated all in one solar street lights powered by the solar panel but also Solar Lanterns.

Although there is no dearth of LED companies in the market, LED lights are very complex products that have many intricate components. To improve the quality of their LED Flashlight, VST Lighting engages in research and development that cuts costs and make makes them high quality.

About VST Lighting Co. Ltd:

Established in 2011 the company has more than five years of experience and has embarked on newer innovation technologies needed in both the Chinese and international market. The company has a team of dedicated, qualified and efficient people whose sole aim is to take the company to a greater height and make it a market leader in the international arena.

For more information, please visit https://www.vst-lighting.com/

Media Contact:

VST Lighting Company Limited

4F, Yushan Industrial Pari, Shiyan Town, Bao’an, Shenzhen, China

Phone: 0086-755-33245501

Fax: 0086-755-27675696

Email: sales01@vstlighting.com

###