Global Engineering Plastics Market, By Type, By End Use Industry, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Global Engineering Plastics Market, By Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide (PA), Polycarbonate (PC), Thermoplastic Polyester (PET/PBT), Polyacetal (POM), Fluoropolymer and Others), By End Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Packaging, Consumer Appliances and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Global Engineering Plastics Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Global Engineering Plastics Market is projected to cross USD 115.0 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Replacement of traditional materials such as commodity plastics and metals with engineering plastics and the growing number of end use industries are the major growth drivers of the engineering plastics industry. In terms of type, the market for engineering plastics is segmented into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyamide (PA), polycarbonate (PC), thermoplastic polyester (PET/PBT), polyacetal (POM), fluoropolymer and others. During the forecast period, the polyacetal segment is projected to witness the fastest growth. In terms of end use industry, the market for engineering plastics is categorized into automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, industrial and machinery, packaging, consumer appliances and others.

Among all the end use industries, the automotive and transportation segment is predicted to hold the largest share throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market for engineering plastics is projected to hold the largest share in the global engineering plastics industry by 2023, owing to the rise in the utilization of engineering plastics in consumer appliances, automotive and transportation and the electronic industry.

Some of the leading players in the Global Engineering Plastics Market are Covestro AG, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A., LG Chem, DowDuPont Inc., Evonik Industries, SABIC, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Lanxess etc.

