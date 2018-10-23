Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market | Industry Research

Crude oil flow improvers or drag-reducing agents (DRA) act as catalysts in reducing viscosity, lowering the drag coefficient and depressing the pour point of the crude oil. Crude oil flow improvers are long-chain hydrocarbon polymers, which acts as flow turbulence inhibitors on the pipeline walls to reduce the loss of energy in turbulent activity.

Rising acceptance of fracturing and drilling techniques is a major factor expected to drive revenue growth of global crude oil flow improvers market over the forecast period. Rising extraction of crude oil owing to increasing demand for petroleum products in countries such as Iran, Brazil, India, and China is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of target market. Moreover, production of crude oil from renewable resources is expected to create opportunities for crude oil flow improvers manufacturers in next 10 years.

However, growing environmental concerns and declining prices of crude oil are expected to restrain revenue growth of target market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the extraction segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period. The ability of crude oil flow improver to maximize the extraction of hydrocarbons, with minimum effect on the environment is one of the major factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

North America accounts for the major revenue share contribution of the global crude oil flow improvers market, followed by markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America respectively. North America crude oil flow improvers market is estimated to account for major revenue share in the global target market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of the crude oil flow improvers market in the region is attributed to the growing crude oil extraction activities in the US and Canada. Moreover, the presence of a large number of crude oil reserves in the region is expected to drive revenue growth of target market in the region. However, removal of sanctions on oil & gas industry of Iran is expected to lower the growth of oil & gas business of North America, which in turn restrain the revenue growth of the global market over the forecast period.