India Ranked 9th Most Valuable Nation Brand

India has secured ninth rank out of top 50 valuable national brands, according to a report titled ‘Nation Brands 2018’ released by Brand Finance, a leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy. India’s brand value was $2,046 billion in 2017 and has increased to $2,159 billion in 2018. India was ranked 8th in last year’s report but slipped by a spot to the 9th rank, despite its brand value rose by 5%.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards UPSC preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.