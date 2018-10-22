Global Mobile Security Market to reach a market size of $73.5 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Mobile Security Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the Mobile Security market, globally, is expected to attain a market size of $73.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 46.6% during the forecast period.

global-mobile-security-market-revenue-trend-2012-2022-in-usd-million

Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Trend, 2012-2022 ( In USD Million)

global-mobile-security-market-growth-trend-2013-2022

Global Mobile Security Market Growth Trend, 2013-2022

As the use of mobile devices increase, the need for superior level of security increases substantially. Importance was largely laid on the security of the software until recently, and minimal emphasis was laid on hardware security. Security measures for hardware data storage are vital to guard the hardware system from intrusions. Chipset manufacturing companies have their internal security solutions and provide different tools within the smartphones and tablets to manage security challenges. Over time, companies have developed various security software and hardware solutions such as authentication security, mobile application management, containerization software to name a few. Adoption of BYOD policy in an organization is poised toward enhancing employee productivity. Widespread adoption of BYOD devices to access corporate networks and data has compelled organizations to invest heavily on in the development of custom applications for mobile security.

global-mobile-security-market-revenue-share-by-region-2015-in

Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share by Region– 2015 (in %)

Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)

Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share by Region – 2022 (in %)

Based on Solution type, the Mobile Security market, globally, is bifurcated into Authentication, Mobile Application Management and Mobile Data Protection. In 2015, Authentication segment dominated the Global Mobile Security market by Solution type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 3,070.1 million in 2015. However, Mobile Data Protection would witness highest CAGR of 55.3% during the forecast period.

Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share by Solution Type – 2015 (in %)

Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share by Solution Type – 2015 (in %)

Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share by Solution Type – 2022 (in %)

Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share by Solution Type – 2022 (in %)

Based on type, the global Mobile Security market is bifurcated into Email and Anti-Virus. In 2015, Anti-virus Solution dominated the Global Mobile Security market by type. Based on OS type, the global Mobile Security market is bifurcated Android, iOS and others. Android segment dominated the Global Mobile Security market by OS type. The segment has generated revenue of USD 3,216.7 million in 2015. However, iOS would witness highest CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period.

The end-users highlighted in this report include Individual and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment is further bifurcated into Financial Institution, Retail, Government, Telecom & IT, Education, Manufacturing & Automotive, Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence and Others. In 2015, BFSI segment dominated the Global Mobile Security market by Enterprise End User. The segment has generated revenue of USD 1,046.8 million in 2015. However, Retail sector would witness highest CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period.

North America dominated the Global Mobile Security Solution Market. The region has registered revenue of USD 1,778.3 million in 2015. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR of 49.1% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Mobile Security market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, AT&T Inc., and Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-mobile-security-market/

Segmentation

Global Mobile Security Market By Solution Type

Authentication

Mobile Application Management

Mobile Data Protection

Global Mobile Security Market By Type

Email

Anti-Virus

Global Mobile Security Market By OS Type

Android

iOS

Others

Global Mobile Security Market By End User Type

Individual

Enterprise

Financial Institution

Retail

Government

Telecom & IT

Education

Manufacturing & Automotive

Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

Others

Global Mobile Security Market By Geography

North America Mobile Security Market

US. Mobile Security Market

Canada Mobile Security Market

Mexico Mobile Security Market

Rest of North America Mobile Security Market

Europe Mobile Security Market

Germany Mobile Security Market

UK. Mobile Security Market

France Mobile Security Market

Russia Mobile Security Market

Spain Mobile Security Market

Italy Mobile Security Market

Rest of Europe Mobile Security Market

Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market

China Mobile Security Market

Japan Mobile Security Market

India Mobile Security Market

South Korea Mobile Security Market

Singapore Mobile Security Market

Malaysia Mobile Security Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Market

LAMEA Mobile Security Market

Brazil Mobile Security Market

Argentina Mobile Security Market

UAE Mobile Security Market

Saudi Arabia Mobile Security Market

South Africa Mobile Security Market

Nigeria Mobile Security Market

Rest of LAMEA Mobile Security Market

Companies Profiled

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

FireEye, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

AT&T Inc.

Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Mobile Security Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Mobile Security Market (2016-2022)

Europe Mobile Security Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Mobile Security Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Mobile Security Market (2016-2022)