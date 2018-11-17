Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Launching of Our Brand New User-Friendly and Engaging Website

Rams Creative Technologies is extremely excited to announce the launching of our brand new user-friendly and engaging website. With a whole new look and feel to the intuitive design, our website is designed with the web audience in mind. The new website is built around our desire to improve the user experience for all our current and potential clients and it is also a key asset to our user-focused and high-quality services.

We have built our new website with the sole focus to make it as informative and attractive. Our website’s streamlined user interface provides a very interactive experience; making it easier for our partners, clients, prospective clients, and colleagues to find the information they are looking for. Visitors are able to browse our website according to their own interests, learn a lot more about our services, and fully explore our services and projects portfolio.

Here are some of our key features:

Fresh and eye-catching UI/UX

Here at Rams Creative Technologies, we are always aiming to improve the services we offer, so in an exhilarating step towards enhancing your experience at Rams creative technologies, we have launched this website with fresh and relevant content as well as attention-grabbing UI/UX.

New content

Not only our website is attractive to look at but is also full of relevant and informative content. Our service pages are fully updated with all the nook and cranny of the services we offer. We also have a blog section which is full of technically enlightening and intriguing articles.

Easy to navigate

The new and improved UI/UX means the site is easier to navigate and use. Our website boasts a centralized design and it directs you to the most relevant information with its consistent site-wide navigation system with its re-designed menu functionality. It is also possible to be browsed on mobile devices, making it easy to navigate and discover various tools and solutions we offer.

SERVICES WE OFFER

Web Development:

For an up and coming business, a user-friendly and interactive website is critical as it helps in targeting and enlightening a wider audience. Our web developers are constantly thriving and utilizing their prodigious skill set to create a dynamic website bringing a static layout to life by incorporating various programming languages such as PHP, Python, CSS, JavaScript, and XML.

AR/VR/MR Solutions and Games:

We are serving various industries with AR/VR/MR solutions across the globe with our enthusiastic team and we develop state of the art AR/VR/MR games which are the latest trend in the illusive games market. We are renowned for quality deliverance with unique and custom-made solutions and games following an industry-centric and user-friendly approach.

Mobile application development:

Mobile application development refers to the set of programs and processes specifically used to write software for small computing devices, mainly tablets and smartphones. Our mobile app developers are experts in developing a mobile-friendly website that is quick to load and possess finger-friendly navigation.

Digital Marketing:

This has turned out to be one of the most influential marketing strategies for the companies who are aiming for mass marketing at a limited budget. It helps in reaching out to a targeted audience in an affordable and effective way, ultimately increasing online sales and brand loyalty. We have a prodigiously skilled Digital Marketing team to boost your business strategy online.

Blockchain:

It is a decentralized network that is built particularly to perform secure and transparent transactions of virtually everything of value. Our skilled team has expertise in creating a digital network where information is scattered over a network of computers creating a blockchain to save the data from hackers.

Other than this, we also provide Salesforce Services along with Reality Solutions for Events Management. Our new website provides exclusive information about these services and a thoroughly extensive portfolio to help you understand how you can benefit from our services.

We hope that our website’s fresh appearance and prospective clients focused outlook turns out to be a valuable resource for you. We promise to keep our website fully updated as we continue to grow and expand as a service providing company.

For any queries, comments or suggestions feel free to contact us at info@ramscreative.com