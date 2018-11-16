Tampons Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2025

16 November 2018 – The Global Tampons Market is expected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period owing to the growing concern and awareness, rising standards of hygiene, and continuous advancements in a product. In addition, a growth of this market is driven by the shift towards convenient products from low-cost products, offering extended safety and functionality from leakage.

The trend towards leading physically active lifestyles is projected to prominently benefit the industry and boost in sales. Compact and smaller products in discreet packages, as well as small and slender sized tampons targeted at the teen market, are also anticipated to benefit market expansion in the coming years. The rising awareness about hygiene and health products among women is anticipated to be the major driver for its growth. The growing awareness among women is a rise in women employment and therefore enables them to educate about alternatives to sanitary napkins.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/tampons-market

Use of tampons is currently notable only in Western countries, while in the developing countries, sanitary napkins find widespread use. The Major reasons attributing the low penetration rates are taboos associated with tampon use, non-availability across retail channels, low awareness, lack of affordability, and cultural restrictions. Additionally, health risks caused by tampon use such as Toxic Shock Syndrome and bacterial infections are acting as prominent deterrents for adoption rate.

Tampons constitute an integral part of the feminine hygiene products industry. However, despite being an essential element in the feminine care products industry, tampons are yet to establish a firm footing as their penetration is almost non-existent in some of the high-growth developing industry. The fastest growth rate of tampon adoption in emerging economies has led vendors to manufacture better quality tampons to cater the huge female population in these countries. The tampon industry in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness rapid growth rate comparing to the developed economies industry. The growing demand from emerging economies is a major trend that is expected to lead to the growth of the global tampons industry during the forecast period.

The United States and Europe represent important industry across the globe. This region provides potential growth attributed to per capita spending increased on personal hygiene product, huge population base, growing awareness levels, and rising levels of income. Emerging economies such as China, India, Russia, and Brazil have witnessed remarkable economic growth in recent years, which has led to a large section of the population in these countries progressing to the middle class segment. These countries provide significant opportunities for tampons vendors. The middle class is expected to spend frequently on hygienic sanitary products affordably.

The tampons global market is considered to be a highly dynamic industry attributing to a number of large vendors. Additionally, rising controversies related to the use of tampons such as negative impacts on health influence the vendors to develop and compete with better innovative products. Advancement of value added features in products is expected to support as well as increase sales of premium and branded tampons in developed industry while retail structure modernization and improved pricing and performance is expected to influence developing regions growth.

The major players in the industry include Unicharm /corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Rostam Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Natracare Bodywise (UK) Ltd., Lil-lets Group Limited, Kimberly Clark Corporation, First Quality Hygienic Inc., and Energizer Holdings Inc., among others.

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Procter & Gamble

Playtex

Kimberly-Clark

Johnson & Johnson

Unicharm

Natracare

Libra

Lil-lets

Tempo

MOXIE

SCA

Rossmann

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Request a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/tampons-market/request-sample

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com