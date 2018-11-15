Global Gluten Free Prepared Food Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2016 – 2026

Gluten is a type of protein present in barley, wheat, rye and their derivatives or cross-breed variety. It is also used in baked products as a binding agent to prevent crumbling. Food with gluten is the leading cause of food intolerance for consumers suffering from celiac disease, which is an autoimmune and inherited disorder. In such cases, on consumption of gluten rich food, the small intestines get damaged and is life threatening. The only solution for such consumers is to follow a strict diet of gluten free prepared food. The other group of users who prefer prepared gluten-free food is those suffering from wheat allergy and autistic disorders. Apart from medical reasons, some users also adopt prepared gluten free food as part of their health and fitness routine. In 2016, Mikey’s LLC, a Scottsdale-based gluten free food manufacturer launched gluten-free pizza crust.

Gluten Free Prepared Food Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing concern regarding food allergies and intolerance among consumers is the factor driving the gluten-free prepared food market. Prepared food manufacturers are investing in products which are tailor made to meet specific dietary requirements. The ease of availability of gluten-free prepared food through wide distribution channels such as supermarkets, grocery stores, and natural food store is expected to boost the growth of global gluten-free prepared food market. Gluten-free food products manufacturers are launching innovative products to improve the taste and nutritional value. The availability of wide variety of such products is expected to propel global gluten-free prepared food market growth.

However, the price of gluten-free prepared food is the primary barrier to adoption among non-users, which is anticipated to hamper the growth of global gluten-free prepared food market. Gluten Free Prepared Food Market: Segmentation On the basis of product type,the global gluten-free prepared food market can be segmented as follows:-Bakery Products,Pasta,Ready to Eat Products,Bread and Rolls,On the basis of distribution channel,the global gluten- free prepared food market can be segmented as follows:-Grocery Store,Supermarkets and Hypermarkets,Health or Natural Food Store,Drug Store

Gluten Free Prepared Food Market: Region Wise Outlook The global gluten-free prepared food market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia -Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America accounts for more than half of the total market share in global gluten-free prepared food market. In North America, U.S. accounts for significant market share owing to growing number of consumers suffering from celiac disease and food allergies and the adoptions of gluten free food products by the consumers for health benefits. Europe is expected to record high growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of children and adults affected by obesity and rising awareness of healthy lifestyle is expected to drive gluten free prepared food market in the region. APAC is anticipated to hold significant share at higher growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing disposable income, population and rapid growth of allergen friendly food market in the region. The growing awareness of allergen friendly food among consumers in Latin America and MEA is anticipated to project moderate CAGRs in these regions during the forecast period.

Gluten Free Prepared Food Market: Key Players Some of the key players in the global gluten-free prepared food market are as follows:Ener-G Foods, Inc.,General Mills Inc.,Enjoy Life Foods,Udi’s Healthy Foods, LLC,B&G Foods, IncDr. Schär AG / SPA,Mrs Crimble’s,Hain Celestial,Genius Foods