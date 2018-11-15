Big Data To Predict Behavioural Patterns Of Foster Kids

Social assistance providers are increasingly using a data-driven approach such as big data and predictive analytics to gather deep insights of foster kids and kids from low-income group sections. Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data. Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data. These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting a non-compliance while monitoring target population.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE SOCIAL ASSISTANCE MARKET TO GROW TO $1.5+ TRILLION BY 2021.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the social assistance market in 2017, accounting for two-fifth of the market share. This was mainly due to the large size of the region’s population and economy, and the presence of a large number of community service establishments and child day care centers catering to a large customer base in countries such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, and other Asian countries.

Read report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-assistance-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, food banks are becoming popular and are adopting technologies and exploring alternatives to distribute food to people in temporary shelters, community centers and other low-income group locations. Food banks are non-profit organizations that collect, store, and distribute food to those in need. Many food banks now have mobile food pantries or food trucks to deliver refrigerated and dry foods directly to people in schools and low-income and senior housing facilities. For instance, the digital ordering system at a mobile food pantry in Philadelphia allows recipients to choose items using a mouse or touchscreen. Also, Ontario Association of Food Banks in partnership with IBM developed a new food bank allocation system to make food distribution faster, more efficient, and more equitable. In 2016, the number of people using food banks in the U.K. increased by 7%, thus indicating the increasing popularity of food banks to serve low-income group population.

Sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13&type=smp

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was the largest organization in the social assistance market in 2017, which received a total contribution of $6.2 billion for the financial year 2015. The Gates Foundation is a private foundation founded by Bill and Melinda Gates in 2000. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people’s health and eradicate hunger and extreme poverty. In USA, it seeks to ensure that people with very few resources have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life.

The social assistance industry includes establishments that provide a wide range of social assistance services to their clients. It includes child day care services, community food housing and relief services, and individual and family services. These services do not include residential or accommodation services, except on a short-day basis.

Social Assistance Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $6000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $9000 and $12000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com, mail info@tbrc.info or call +447443439350 or +918897263534 or +919160996838 for more information on this and many other titles.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info