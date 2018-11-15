3D User Interface Design Market – The Growing Expectations of The Sophisticated User As A Result of Technology Developments

User interface is the medium through which human converse with computers and systems. It acts as a bridge between humans and machines. There has been a continuous evolution of user interfaces, from the text centric to the two dimensional graphical ones, using WIMP (windows, icons, menus, and pointer) to the present three dimensional user interfaces. Several post WIMP interfaces are operating on human touch, voice, and sketching, giving rise to reality-based interfaces. Reality-based interfaces incorporate human body and natural understanding of the world three dimensional user interfaces in virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR).

Today, three dimensional user interfaces can be found in games, desktops, and computer aided design (CAD) on a wide range of hardware configurations, including game consoles, traditional desktops, and high-end virtual reality systems. Consumers across the globe are now establishing and maintaining connection through smart mobile devices regardless of their physical location. 3D user interfaces are playing a pivotal role in engaging with the customers. The next generation of three dimensional user interface significantly benefits from user interface techniques that are adjusted to how individuals see and interact with the real world. Its application ranges from data visualization to highly interactive systems, such as static data visualization and online social and gaming multiplayers.

The 3D user interface and virtual environments are being used for a wide range of applications owing to the greater demand for creating immersive feeling for the consumers. Immersion is a feeling that includes replacing the physical environment with the virtual one. This allows consumers to interact using natural skills. In the gaming industry, user interface design has shifted from traditional joysticks and console controllers to a new form of human-computer interaction which is modelled on real life. 3D user interface designs have opened a new world of possibilities in gaming, creating compelling user experiences. Similarly, 3D user interface designs are being used by consumers to interact with the large screen used in shows or concerts using simple hand gestures.

