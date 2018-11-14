Analysis of Crop Sprayer Market in Global Industry: Technology, Applications, Growth and Status 2018

Crop Sprayer Market – Overview

The rise of the agriculture industry around the world has also grown the industry for tools and medicines required for ensuring good crop productivity. Market reports associated with the industrial automation & equipment sector made accessible by Market Research Future along with published reports on other sectors have been lately put out along with a report on this industry. The market is projected to achieve revenues worth USD 4,462.1 million while expanding with a 4.68 percent CAGR in the forecast period.

The demand for crop sprayer has increased considerably with new technologies and companies entering the market space while transforming it. The implementation of sophisticated farming techniques has boosted the market for crop sprayers considerably. The need to ensure a good harvest involves the spraying of herbicides as well as micronutrients that can improve the soil and crop quality to an extent where the crop can achieve high yields.

Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the market is carried out on the basis of product, capacity and region. By Product, the market is segmented into electric, fuel-based, and hand-held. By capacity, the market segments comprise of low volume sprayers, ultra low volume sprayers, and high volume sprayers. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market covers regions such as North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market for crop sprayers globally primarily owing to the nations such as China, India, and Indonesia who are main agricultural promoting nations in the Asia Pacific region. In 2015, the Asia Pacific region is responsible for a major share of 32.4 percent in the global market for crop sprayers. The Asia Pacific is followed by the North American region.

Competitive Analysis

The amplified level of importance on the variety of products is growing the number of customers in the market considerably. The influential success factors in the market are readily achieved in the market leading to an elevated pace of growth in the forecast period. The long run viability of the market is significantly dependent on the techniques and the strategic roadmaps that are engaged by market players. The market demand and competitors’ dynamics are particularly enhanced by the strategies that are being utilized by market contenders.The market is to a great degree lifted by the developments that are occuring in the market. The smart amalgamation of supply chain management is gradually growing the expansion of the market. The expansion in products and services of the markets will alter the progression of the market’s expansion considerably. The major contenders in the market for global crop sprayer are CNH Industrial (U.K), Zhejiang Ousen Machinery Co., Ltd. (China), Chafer Machinery Ltd (U.K), Bucher Industries (Switzerland), Deere & Company (U.S.), STIHL Holding AG & Co. KG (Germany), Hymatic Agro Equipment Pvt. Ltd (India), Exel Industries (France), Taizhou Sunny Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. (China), ASPEE Group (India) and others.

Industry Updates:

John Deere has acquired from Argentina’s Pampa Management Capital, their crop sprayer manufacturer PLA

