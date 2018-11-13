Paint and Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Paint and Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Paint and Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Paint and Coatings market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paint and Coatings.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Paint and Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Paint and Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AkzoNobel

Henkel

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint

Sherwin Williams

BASF

DOW

Brillux

Benjamin Moore

Asian Paints

Berger Paints

Dulux

Caparol

Tikkurila

Kansai Paint

Cromology

Valspar Paint

Dunn-Edwards Paints

Meffert AG

Jotun

Axalta Coating Systems

CHUGOKU MARINE PAINTS

Hempel

RPM

3M

MASCO

SK Kaken

KCC Corporation

DAI NIPPON TORYO

Fujikura Kasei

Paint and Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Solvent-based Coatings

Waterborne Coatings

High-solids Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

Paint and Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Automotives

Medical & Healthcare

Residential

Commercial

Marine

Others

Paint and Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Paint and Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Paint and Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Paint and Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Paint and Coatings :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of content

Global Paint and Coatings Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paint and Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Solvent-based Coatings

1.4.3 Waterborne Coatings

1.4.4 High-solids Coatings

1.4.5 Powder Coatings

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paint and Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotives

1.5.3 Medical & Healthcare

1.5.4 Residential

1.5.5 Commercial

1.5.6 Marine

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paint and Coatings Production

2.1.1 Global Paint and Coatings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Paint and Coatings Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Paint and Coatings Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Paint and Coatings Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Paint and Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Paint and Coatings Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

