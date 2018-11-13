HYPERX LAUNCHES ITS SAVAGE EXO SSD IN INDIA

• Maximize Gaming Speeds with New HyperX External SSDs

Mumbai, India, October 30, 2018:HyperX®, the gaming division of Kingston® Technology Company, Inc., today launched itsSAVAGE EXO SSD in India. It is a performance external SSD to store and run applications quickly and directly from the device. This new drive utilizes 3D NAND technology for better power efficiency and durability, delivering high read and write speeds, 10 times faster than a 7200RPM hard drive1.The HyperX SAVAGE EXO SSD is available in online and retail stores with an MRP of INR 15,999 for the 480GB capacity and INR 30,599 for the 960GB capacity. Also, this drive is backed by a limited 3-year warranty7 with free technical support.

“HyperX strives to create innovative high-quality storage solutions custom tailored according to the needs of end of user,” said Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX India. “With the new HyperX SAVAGE EXO SSD featuring 3D NAND technology we continue to offer the exceptional performance products in the HyperX SSD lineup.”

The new HyperX SAVAGE EXO SSD offer PC gamers, overclockers and system builders performance storage solutions designed to meet the needs of a range of gaming applications, including:

• Fast External Storage: The SAVAGE EXO SSD is the ideal storage for users looking for fast, external storage for game backups, video editing and other speed sensitive storage requirements. The SAVAGE EXO SSD features read speeds of 500MB/s and write speeds of 400MB/s1, and offers simple connectivity for Windows and Mac, as well as compatibility with XBOX One and PS4 via USB 3.1 Gen 25. SAVAGE EXO SSD weighs 56 grams offering a slim and compact design for maximum portability making it is the perfect solution for quick storage and data transfer on the go. It offers a load time increase of up to 20 percent on today’s consoles. It is available in 480GB and 960GB capacities.

HyperX SAVAGE EXO Specifications:

• Interface: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C

• Capacities: 480GB, 960GB

• NAND: 3D TLC

• Sequential Read/Write: 480GB-960GB — up to 500/480MB/s

• Power Consumption: 5v 900mA

• Dimensions: 123.82mm x 48.61mm x 10.24mm

• Operating temperature: 0°C~70°C

• Storage temperature: -40°C~85°C

• Weight: 56g

• Vibration operating: 2.17G Peak (7–800Hz)

• Vibration non-operating: 20G Peak (10–2000Hz)

• Life expectancy: 1 million hours MTBF

• Warranty/support: Limited 3-year warranty with free technical support

• Part Number& Capacity

o SHSX100/480G, 480GB

o SHSX100/960G, 960GB

1 Based on “out-of-box performance” using a SATA Rev 3.0 / PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. IOMETER Random 4K Read/Write is based on 8GB partition.

2 Lighting customizable with motherboard RGB control software.

3 FURY RGB does not support “dynamic RGB lighting” or header.

4 Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston’s Flash Memory Guide at Kingston. com/flashguide.

5 When used with a gaming console, formatting may be required.

6 Based on internal testing data, loading times may vary for each individual game.

7 Limited warranty based on 3 years or “SSD Life Remaining” which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). A new, unused product will show a wear indicator value of one hundred (100), whereas a product that has reached its endurance limit of program erase cycles will show a wear indicator value of one (1). See Kingston.com/wa for details.

8 Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Client Workload (JESD219A).

About HyperX

HyperX was born from Kingston Technology, the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 5 million headsets worldwide.

