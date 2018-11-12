Shanghai Pilotech Introduces A Range Of Spray Dryer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Shanghai, China (Nov 09, 2018) – There are so many mini spray dryer that has been manufactured and launched by Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. as they are specialize in the production of sterilization equipment, laboratory drying equipment, extraction equipment, and more. A complete and rigorous enterprise management system has been formed by Shanghai Pilotech after more than ten years of development, with a professional R&D production team, after sales and sales service team. The spray agglomeration that is about to get launched is equipped with feeding pipe, touch screen, heater, atomizer, air compressor, peristaltic pump, collection tube, drying chamber, collection bottle, cyclone separator, exhaust pipe and more. A perfect solution for all the spraying problems that a consumer normally faces, this product is going to win hearts and reduce the troubles faced. The laboratory spray dryer that is about to get launched by Shanghai Pilotech is a perfect fit as it can be used for both organic solution and drying aqueous solution, where most of the organic solvents are normally explosive and inflammable. This laboratory spray dryer price can provide a perfect safety closed loop circulation condition as the body it is made up of is stainless steel.

The products that are manufactured by Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. are adopted by many famous institutions of leading universities like Chinese Academy of Sciences and Tsinghua University. They have more than 1500 customers around the nation. The equipment made by the company is exported successfully to South Korea, Italy, Singapore, United States, and Russia, and around more than 30 countries. Other than lab spray dryer, the company manufactures many laboratory equipment including mini UHT sterilizers, mini spray dryers, laboratory inert ring spray dryers, laboratory multi-function extraction tanks, laboratory spray freeze dryers, laboratory cryogenic spray dryers (vacuum spray dryers), laboratory spray granulators, and small and pilot-scale compounding lines for milk, beverages, yogurt and powders, as well as complete laboratory integrated solutions.

About Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd:

Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. has one motive – strong personality and serious attitude. The foundation of the company is the integrity practice, reputation comes from integrity! The development of the laboratory equipment development and research is the thing where the company focuses on. The company adheres to the technological innovations and returns the customers with quality services and products. If you think that your spray dryer is not up to the mark and needs to be replaced with a new one, then go for this new launch by Shanghai Pilotech Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. The company has the firm belief that the products will become well known equipment manufacturers and service providers at abroad and at home as well.

To know more, please visit https://www.shpilotech.com

Media Contact

Shanghai Pilotech Instrument & Equipment Co., Ltd

Tel: 86-21-51082915, 54-24-3425, 54-24-3466, 13-31-1639216

Fax: 86-21-51069385

Email: sales@shpilotech.com

###