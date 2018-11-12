Global Hospital Beds Market’s Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Hospital Beds Market (by usage (general beds, pediatric beds, pressure relief beds, bariatric beds and birthing beds), types (electric beds, manual beds, semi-electric beds), treatment (acute care bed, long term care beds)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Hospital Beds. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Hospital Beds cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Hospital Beds growth factors.

The forecast Hospital Beds Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Hospital Beds on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global hospital beds market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1831

A hospital bed is a bed specially designed for hospitalized patients or for the patients in need of some form of health treatment. These are the specialized type of beds designed to meet all the needs of the hospital environment. These beds are usually more expensive than regular beds. Hospital beds have wheels that make it much easier to move the bed to different locations if needed. Regular beds require much more effort to be moved. Hospital beds give the ability to push the bed to different parts of a room to give room for wheelchairs, commodes, and a variety of medical equipment. Hospital beds also have the elevation features owing to which beds can be raised and lowered at the head, feet and their entire height can be adjusted according to the patients comfort and to carry out different procedures on the patients.

Increasing geriatric population and increasing volume of chronic care patients are the major factors driving the growth of the hospital beds market. According to the National Institute on Aging, the global geriatric population will rise to 1.5 billion, which makes for a strong demand for hospital beds. Additionally, beds designed in accordance to a specific group of patients being treated is also fuelling the expansion of hospital beds market across the world. However, the declining number of beds in public hospitals are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing trend of home care is anticipated to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the hospital beds market.

Among the geographies, Europe dominated the market and the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for hospital bed market. The growth in the Asia Pacific region is due to the rising number of contract manufacturing organizations and increasing healthcare infrastructure. In addition, Malaysia, Singapore, India, and Thailand have emerged as lucrative destinations for medical tourism, which further propels the growth of the hospital bed industry in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure in Europe’s medical industry has increased the healthcare organizations towards buying advanced and relatively expensive hospital beds for the patients convenience and safety.

Segment Covered

The report on global hospital beds market covers segments such as, usage, types and treatment. On the basis of usage the global hospital beds market is categorized into general beds, pediatric beds, pressure relief beds, bariatric beds and birthing beds. On the basis of types the global hospital beds market is categorized into electric beds, manual beds and semi-electric beds. On the basis of treatment the global hospital beds market is categorized into acute care bed, long term care beds and critical care beds.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hospital beds market such as, Medline Industries, Inc, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Stryker, ArjoHuntleigh, LINET spol. s r.o, Getinge Group and Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global hospital beds market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of hospital beds market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the hospital beds market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the hospital beds market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-hospital-beds-market