Godrej Golf Links – One Of The Best Golf Townships In NCR 9810047296

Godrej Golf Links Presenting the most wonderful golf views to be enjoyed in each corner, Godrej Golf Links has modern, fully furnished homes to give you the sense of exclusivity. It is a home where luxury is your nearest neighbor. It is one of the finest golf townships in NCR region. It features the one of its kind sky lounge at 62 meters height with restaurant, open air gym, and Zen garden and other amenities. So, come and make these luxurious suites your paradise and soak in the serene golf views from every corner.

After launching world-class projects in 12 major cities, Godrej Properties is proud to launch its first project in Noida with a vision to make it a global city. The developer is coming soon with Godrej Golf Links Price a 100 acre township in South of Noida. Godrej Golf Links presents villas starting at 100 sq. yards to 500 sq. yards. In addition, the project will also have couple of golf-facing studios and apartments. The project will be stretched over 100 acres of landscapes. It is centrally located at Sector 27, Greater Noida in the proximity to Pari Chowk. The project is developed as a high-end residential property next to commercial landmarks as it is covered by business spaces, schools, shopping malls and hospitals.

Major highlights of the project include

• Upcoming Jewar airport located around 38 km

• 100 acres of township

• 1 km from nearest metro station Delta

• Private elevator

• Private miniplex

• 9-hole golf course

• Air conditioning

• Walk-in closet

• Private party terrace deck

• Italian marble flooring

• World-class clubhouse and sports arena

• In-built appliances in modular kitchen

• Metro connectivity to be built

• 80% of green panoramic Golf Views

• Well connected to Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida Expressway

• 3 minutes from Yamuna expressway

• 1 minute from Pari Chowk

• 25 minutes from Sector 18 Noida

• 20 minutes from Kalindi Kunj

• 30 minutes from Akshardham temple

The golf development is easily accessible via four gateways and each entry has views of golf course. Godrej Golf Links Address The commercial hub and main clubhouse are positioned at the southern main entrance apart from the commercial street. It also has a dedicated Practice Ground next to the main clubhouse. To cater to the affluent lifestyle offerings, it will also have four other clubhouses.

Golf Course Road is truly meandering following the shape of golf course offering great open views of golf course. It has extra-wide green zone with shrubs and trees giving luxurious green character to Golf Course Road. It has a lot of luxury and high-end villas with beautiful views of golf course located on the edge of golf greens. It has premium high-rise villas along the main streets with golf address. The apartment complexes are located at main gateways to emphasize the main entrance. Godrej Golf Links Crest The residential units have maximum views of golf course as well as golf course of Jaypee Greens development. Each cluster has independent clubhouse.

