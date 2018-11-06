You can wear Salwar Kameez and still kickass says Smilie Suri

The ‘Kalyug’ actress, Smilie Suri says you can wear Salwar Kameez and still kickass as she promotes pole dancing in traditional wear.

The former actress and professional Pole dancer Smilie talked about promoting Pole dancing in traditional clothes on Saturday.

When asked how the idea crossed her mind, she said, “We noticed a lot of girls were shy to wear shorts and tank tops, so I took a bank loan and bought two silicon poles on which you can dance wearing Salwar Kameez or in yoga pants like you saw in the video. Now you won’t have a problem to make Pole a part of your fitness module.

We have also introduced Self defense because it is the need of the hour for Indian women. You can become strong sexy and beautiful, you can wear Salwar Kameez and Kickass.”

Talking about the MeToo movement and while sharing her thoughts, Smilie said, “It isn’t just happening in Bollywood we have forgotten to look at other industries completely.”

“My thought on MeToo is that you should learn to stand up for yourself. You don’t have to learn Martial arts for it but you do have to react in the moment. Women in other industries also face this sexual misconduct, I have friends who are Air hostesses and doctors who say they have been through this,” she added.

Talking about the progress Shakti pole camp has made in two years Suri said, “It makes me so happy to see my girls change, grow and become comfortable with themselves after each session. We have also been getting calls from reality shows to come and perform for them but we haven’t said yes it. I also think it is amazing that we have been able to bring out Pole dancing from strip clubs to professional events and benefits.”

The actress also shared that they will be organizing a new camp in December which will include more camp session like weight loss, martial arts and more other than pole dancing.

Smilie was last seen in the 7th season of the popular dance reality show, ‘Nach Baliye’. She participated in the show with her husband, Vineet Bhangera.