Origin And Classification Of Steel Pipes

The development of steel pipe production technology began with the rise of bicycle manufacturing, the development of oil in the early 19th century, the manufacture of ships, boilers and aircraft during the two world wars, the manufacture of thermal power boilers after the Second World War, and chemistry. The development of industry and the drilling and transportation of oil and natural gas have strongly promoted the development of the steel pipe industry in terms of variety, output and quality.

Steel pipes are not only used to transport fluids and powdered solids, exchange heat, manufacture mechanical parts and containers, but are also an economical steel. The use of steel pipes to manufacture building structure grids, pillars and mechanical supports can reduce weight, save 20-40% of metal, and achieve mechanized construction. The use of steel pipes to manufacture highway bridges not only saves steel and simplifies construction, but also greatly reduces the area of ​​the protective coating and saves investment and maintenance costs.

According to the production method, steel pipes can be divided into two categories: seamless steel pipes and seamed steel pipes. Seamless steel pipes can be divided into: hot-rolled seamless pipes, cold drawn pipes, precision steel pipes, hot-expanded pipes, cold-spinning pipes. And extruded tubes, etc. The seamless steel pipe is made of high-quality carbon steel or alloy steel and has hot rolling and cold rolling (extraction).

Welded steel pipes are divided into furnace welded pipes, electric welding (resistance welded) pipes and automatic arc welded pipes due to different welding processes. Due to the different welding forms, they are divided into lsaw steel pipes and ssaw steel pipes, and their end shapes are further divided into rounds. Welded pipe and shaped (square, flat, etc.) welded pipe.

The welded steel pipe is formed by welding a steel plate rolled into a tubular shape by a seam or a spiral seam. In terms of the manufacturing method, it is further divided into a welded steel pipe for low-pressure fluid transportation, a spiral-welded electric steel pipe, a direct-wound welded steel pipe, an electric welded pipe, and the like. Seamless steel pipes can be used in liquid pressure pipes and gas pipes in various industries. Welded pipes can be used for water pipes, gas pipes, heating pipes, electrical pipes, etc.

The main differences between the two are as follows:

1. Different processing techniques: The seamless pipe is made of high quality carbon steel or alloy steel. The processing technology of seamless tubes is divided into cold drawing and hot rolling, and the seamed tubes are generally welded.

2. Different uses: Seamless pipes are mainly used as pipes or structural parts for conveying fluids, mainly used in the machinery industry, while seamed steel pipes are mainly used in the construction industry, such as low-pressure fluids such as water, gas and compressed air. However, seamless pipes are used for pressure pipes.

3, the price is different: because the production process of seamless steel pipe is more complicated, so the price is more expensive than the seamed steel pipe, and the seamed steel pipe is mainly made of steel plate (steel strip), which is cheaper and more widely used. .

Another way to identify them is to throw them into the water. The bubbling is a seamed steel pipe. The non-bubble is a seamless steel pipe. These two seem to have no difference in the production of the skin, which affects the degree of vacuum when used. See if you use it yourself, you don’t need to pay attention. Relatively speaking, seamless steel tubes are secondary synthetic, relatively cheaper, and the appearance may not be so bright, but now the merchants will make the surface smooth.