What kind of wedding hairpin are you interesting?here have more details

A hairpin or pin may be a long device wont to hold somebody’s hair in situ. it should be used merely to secure long hair out of the method for convenience or as a part of associate elaborate hairstyle or coiffure. The earliest proof for dressing the hair is also seen in lapidarian “Venus figurines” like the Venus and therefore the Venus of Willendorf. The creation of various hairstyles, particularly among ladies, looks to be common to any or all cultures and every one period and lots of past, and current, societies use hairpins.

Hairpins made from metal, ivory, bronze, lapidarian wood, etc. were employed in the ancient geographical region for securing adorned hairstyles. Such hairpins counsel, as graves show, that a lot of were luxury objects among the Egyptians and later the Greeks, Etruscans, and Romans. Major success came in 1901 with the invention of the spiral pin by New Sjaelland artificer Ernest Godward. This was a precursor of the hair clip.

The pin is also ornamental and crusted with jewels and ornaments, or it should be utilitarian, and designed to be nearly invisible whereas holding a hairstyle in situ.

Cosyjewelry.com offers many fashion wedding bridal hairpin(http://www.cosyjewelry.com/wedding-bridal-hairpin-c-1_2/) online at affordable price.