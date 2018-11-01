Paint Protection Film Market Consumption, Competitive Landscape, Sales Forecast By 2022

1 Nov 2018: The global Paint Protection Film Market is expected to reach USD 369.3 million by 2022. The market is driven by factors such as growing rate of automobile such as cars, bikes, and the other high-end vehicles coupled with rise in disposable income and increase in spending in automotive as well as OEM sector. The paint protection film market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% in the forthcoming period. Economic stability acts as a booster for Paint Protection Film in a particular geographical market. Other than automobiles and OEM, paint protection film is used against abrasion in smartphones, mobile phones, and the other electronic items. Proliferation of paint protection films for these applications is a crucial factor for market development in the near future.

Paint Protection Film is a robust thermoplastic urethane material applied to painted surfaces to protect the paint from abrasions, bug splatters, mud, debris, sand, and stone chips. PPF films find uses in applications ranging from automobiles, aircrafts, watercrafts, cell phones, smart gadgets, desktop, and laptop screens and many more. Service life of a PPF also needs careful determination. Besides, the PPF films are extremely durable and there is low probability that it may live a shorter life than the vehicle. The market witnesses several opportunities for development in near future, such as rising number of OEM and electronic manufacturers, rise in young population with streamline, and customized demands for automobile paints and presence of international brands. However, availability of cheap substitutes at reasonable prices contrary to the original product availability at higher price coupled with high installation costs may fluctuate the market demand ultimately creating challenges for market growth during the given forecast period.

The market is trifurcated into product, application, and geography. Geographical segmentation for Paint Protection Film market spans North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North American market is expected to rise at a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to rising penetration of paint protection films in non-automotive applications coupled with presence of large pool of consumers. On the other hand, European market is expected to follow the trend along with presence of OEMs and innovative concepts for automotive paints. EU countries such as Germany and France are major manufacturer and suppliers of paint protection films mainly for defense, automotive and aerospace domain.

Asia-Pacific’s Paint Protection Film market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period owing to flourishing market in South Korea, Japan, China and India with the presence of PPF manufacturers and substitutes for international brands.

Middle East and African regions are anticipated to grow at a positive CAGR due to rising demand that caters to automotive paint needs in the tropical climate. Shift in consumer patterns with cost benefits is likely to propel the local market in MEA regions. The key players in the Paint Protection Film industry include 3M Company, Lubrizol, SunTek Films, Solar Gard, Topaz, Avery Denison, Argotec, Premier Protective Films, and XPEL Technologies.

