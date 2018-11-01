Middle East And Africa Biofungicides Market – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Recent Developments:

Valent Biosciences (VBC), the global leader in biorational solutions for public health, forest health, and agriculture, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with ADAPCO, the world’s largest distributor of products to the professional mosquito control industry. As part of the agreement, ADAPCO will become the exclusive distributor of VBC’s broad range of biological-based mosquito control technologies in the US, Puerto Rico, and the Cayman Islands. Valent BioSciences Corporation (VBC) and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center today announced the finalization of a multi-year, Master Cooperation Agreement in the area of root science and the rhizosphere.

Market Trends

Valent Biosciences, Certis LLc, Marrone Bio innovations, Agraquest, and Koppert Biological systems., are the leaders in the Middle East and Africa Biofungicides market.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

