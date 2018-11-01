Increasing Use Of Compact Heat Exchangers In the Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Manufacturing Market!

Compact Heat Exchanger, capable of low rate heat transfer, is increasingly finding its presence in the boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing market for low rate applications. This exchanger uses smaller tubes compared to the existing large exchangers to keep the heat velocity high during transfer from one medium to another. Compact Heat Exchanger has been especially designed for low rate applications like that in pharmaceuticals, food processing, dairy industry. It is useful for small batch processing by avoiding the bypass problem when using large exchangers for these purposes.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE BOILER, TANK, AND SHIPPING CONTAINER MANUFACTURING MARKET AT $23 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for half of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for three-tenth of the global market.

The chart below shows the year-on-year growth of the global boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing market during 2017 – 2021

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, with a rise in number of construction projects and building retrofits, usage of energy efficient methods has become very important. To optimize the energy consumption, BAS are nowadays being embedded with computing and digital communication tools. Building automation systems (BAS) is a program that is used to regulate and monitor the heating and other facilities of a building.

Cesaroni Technology Inc was the largest player in the boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing market for the financial year 2016. Cesaroni Technology Incorporated is a company involved in research & development, industrial design and manufacturing. The company offers products and high technology support to transportation, defense, aerospace, automotive, manufacturing and other industries.

The boiler, tank and shipping container manufacturing market includes establishments engaged in cutting, forming, and joining light and heavy gauge metal containers, tanks, and vessels. They also manufacture and may install power boilers and heat exchangers.

