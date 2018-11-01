Causes for Formation of Surface Defects of Seamless Steel Tubes

1. Cracks (also known as cracks) 

Characteristics: The inner and outer surfaces of the seamless steel pipe for hot-rolled fertilizers are linear or spirally cracked, and some are mesh-like and the ends and bottom of the crack are sharp-angled.

cause:

1) Poor steel has subcutaneous stomata and subcutaneous inclusions.

2) The tube blank is not heated properly.

3) The deformation pressure is too large.

2. Hairline

Features: continuous or discontinuous hairline on the outer surface, mostly spiral, the spiral direction is opposite to the direction of rotation of the punch, the pitch is larger, and some are similar to a straight line.

cause:

1) Poor steel, subcutaneous stomata and subcutaneous inclusions.

2) The surface of the tube blank is not completely cleaned.

3. Inside fold (commonly known as inside) 

Features: Straight or spiral zigzag defects on the inner surface of a hot-rolled fertilizer-specific steel pipe. For the seamless steel tubes for high-alloy hot-rolled fertilizers, the defects are irregularly arranged and distributed at the inlet. If the inner fold is due to centering, it is usually half a turn to one turn and at the head.

cause:

1) The amount of pressure before the head is too large.

2) The head is seriously worn.

3) During the perforation process: the metal in the central part of the blank is subjected to strong alternating stress, so that the inner wall of the waste pipe is prone to internal fold during rolling.

4) The inner fold of the high-alloy hot-rolled fertilizer special seamless steel pipe entrance is caused by the uneven force of the rolls during piercing.

4. The outer fold

Features: The outer surface is spirally folded, the direction of the spiral is opposite to the spiral direction of the waste pipe on the punching machine, and the pitch is large.

Reason for occurrence:

1) There are cracks or ear defects on the surface of the tube blank.

2) Poor steel has inclusions or severe looseness.

5. Rolling folding

Characteristics: The seamless steel pipe for hot-rolled fertilizer has regular folding defects on the outer surface.

Cause: Mainly due to damage to the piercer roll or the mill roll.

6. Zigzag

Characteristics: The metal enters the gap of the roll during rolling or the tube loses stability, causing it to form a tortuous shape. After sizing, it has local convex and concave wrinkles on the surface of the steel pipe.

Causes of birth:

1) The diameter of the outlet of the homogenizer is larger than that of the fixed and reduced diameter machines.

2) The adjustment is incorrect, the roll is misaligned, the center line is inconsistent, and so on.

3) The sizing rack is installed upside down.

7. Straight inside fold

Characteristics: The inner surface of the special seamless pipe for hot-rolled fertilizer is folded symmetrically or in a single straight line, and distributed over the entire length or part of the steel pipe.

Reason for occurrence:

1) The head is heavily worn or metal is stuck.

2) The outer diameter of the capillary is larger than the width of the groove. The inner diameter is too large or the tube wall is too thin.

3) The distribution of the pressing force of the punching machine and the rolling mill is unreasonable.

4) The 90° front turn of the second pass of the rolling is not turned up.

8. Straight road

Characteristics: The inner and outer surfaces of the pipe are linearly scratched with a certain width and depth, which are distributed over the entire length or part of the steel pipe.

Reason for occurrence:

1) The top rod is bent, so that the head is deflected and the inner surface is strained. When it is even, it is not completely flattened.

2) The head is heavily worn or metal is stuck.

9. Off the layer

Characteristics: The spiral or block-like layered crack in the wall or inner surface of the hot-rolled fertilizer steel pipe wall.

Reason for occurrence:

1) There are non-metallic inclusions and shrinkage holes in the tube blank.

2) The tube blank is severely loose.

3) The heating system for the high-alloy hot-rolled fertilizer special seamless steel tube billet is unreasonable.