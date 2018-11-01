ADHUM CARTER PRODUCES A SHORT FILM ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND ITS INFLUENCE ON THE YOUTH FOR SUNDANCE

Sierra productions, owned collectively by Adhum Carter and Montgomery Blencowe will be submitting the short film, “A Million More” to the Sundance film festival in Los Angeles this year. Montgomery Blencowe, better known as “Monty”, has been the executive producer for Hollywood projects such as The Prince (2014), Heist (2015), Marauders (2016), and the most recent being Escape Plan 2: Hades (2018). Adhum Carter, son of an illustrious Gujarati real estate Moghul, comes from an illustrious investing and consulting background, having worked extensively in multiple geographies across the world with keen insight and strong business acumen in South Asia Pacific real-estate financing.

The film’s plot revolves around a popular social media influencer Tyler Ray (played by Peter Bundic who’ll also be seen in Netflix’s latest original series “Sabrina”) who is undergoing an existential crisis as he celebrates the 20 million followers mark with friends and associates. Even as Tyler hits milestones after milestones, he’s seen struggling with self-doubt over the emptiness of his superficial lifestyle.

The film is produced by the Emmy nominated, Ruby Mateo and directed by Ola Kalejaye. Jacob Stock, who was an associate developer in two seasons of the television series “Cedar Cove”, wrote the film.

This will be Adhum Carter’s first foray into film production. When asked about the experience he said, “This has been an immensely exciting and satisfying journey for me. Monty and I had been tinkering with the idea of starting a film production and thanks to the stellar team we gathered, the producing aspect, as alien as it was initially, turned out to be one of the most creatively gratifying experience I’ve ever had. The film explores the nature of fame, success and the inevitable dissatisfaction that arises from the superficiality of it all. It’s a very contemporary and relevant topic especially considering how social media and the digital age have completely engulfed our lives in today’s time. I’d like to give a special shout out to the editor William C. Jones and the DOP, Bella Gonzales for having crafted a cinematic and hard hitting story that I’m sure both the film festival circuit and audiences will enjoy.”

Beyond having Hollywood ambitions, Adhum Carter will also be looking to the east as he plans on tying up with film makers in the Indian film industry to produce Bollywood films in the upcoming future.