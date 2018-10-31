Green Networks In The Communications Hardware Market

Rapid increase in energy consumption has been recognized as a major threat to environmental protection and sustainable development. Communications hardware accounts for about 2%-4% of the total global carbon emissions. Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by next-generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, data traffic has increased the requirement for global access, triggered a dramatic expansion of network infrastructures and escalated energy demand. Environment friendly batteries, renewable energy sources, and intelligent management of the power systems are some of the proposed solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE COMMUNICATIONS HARDWARE GLOBAL MARKET TO GROW TO $1040 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the communications hardware market in 2017, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the increasing globalization of communications hardware has created the need for standardization of products involved. Standardization of communications hardware would enable inter-operability between equipment and systems across companies and countries. The fast pace of innovation in the communications equipment market makes it necessary to revise standards at regular intervals, which is hard to do with so many differences. Lack of consensus among different countries on what constitutes an ideal standard thwart attempt at standardization. The diverse specifications of products designed by different companies also make standardization tough. Despite all the above problems, attempts at standardization have continued and accelerated in recent years, for example, G.600-G.699 standard was defined by ITU for transmission media and optical systems.

Apple, Inc. was the largest player in the communications hardware manufacturing market, with revenues of $141.3 billion in 2017. Apple’s strategy is to provide its customers with products and services that have innovative design, ease-of-use and seamless integration. Apple, Inc aims to increase its customer reach by providing high quality sales and support services to its customers and also by expanding its retail and online stores and increasing its third party distribution network.

Businesses in the communications hardware industry manufacture telephone apparatus and broadcasting and wireless communications hardware. It includes wired and wireless communication hardware equipment.

