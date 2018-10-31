Global Gluten Free Foods and Beverages Market Outlook and Global Foresight to 2023

Market Definition:

Increasing trend healthy food consumption among the health-conscious consumers’ is adding fuel to the growth of this market. High investment in R&D sector by the manufacturers to suffice the demand from consumer’s end is considered to be a major driver for this market. Manufacturers in this market are focusing more on new product launch in order to sustain their consumer base. Product promotions through various channels are also influencing the positive growth of this market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for gluten-free alcoholic beverages is further supporting the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market. Additionally, improvisations in the production process and development of innovative products from the major key players is supporting the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Market Scenario:

Gluten-free beverages are drinks which strictly exclude gluten. Gluten-free beverages are popular among the consumers as they have been identified to contain several health benefits associated with them. Presence of gluten in the food product causes allergies in several individuals and hence is not considered beneficial for the health. A shift in food consumption trend is supporting the growth of this market as consumers are inclined towards experimenting with new diets to reach their fitness goals.

Top Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global gluten-free beverages market: WhiteWave Foods (U.S.), Döhler GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (U.S.), The Dannon Company Inc (U.S.), PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.), Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), among many others

Intended Audience:

Global gluten-free products manufacturers

Foods and beverages industry

Alcoholic beverage manufacturers

E-commerce companies

Raw material suppliers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Regional Analysis:

The global gluten-free beverages market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the gluten-free beverages market followed by Europe. The U.S in the North American region is experiencing a high demand for gluten-free beverages owing to shift in consumers’ food consumption trend and inclination towards a healthy lifestyle.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for gluten-free beverages market owing to improved disposable income and rising health consciousness among the consumers’ in the emerging markets of India and China.

