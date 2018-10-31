Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the C-DMX Modular Connectors

Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the next generation C-DMX modular connector, designed to minimize size and weight for the commercial aerospace industry.

Hong Kong, October 31, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the next generation C-DMX modular connector, designed to minimize size and weight for the commercial aerospace industry.

Cinch C-DMX (Durable, Modular, eXchangeable) connectors are based on the aerospace specifications EN4165 and ARINC 809. These connectors are easy to install and maintain and require minimal additional tooling. All materials used for C-DMX connectors are minimized for volume and weight to contribute to the overall aerospace system performance.

The C-DMX product features include environmental durability in both design and materials, support for multiple inserts that include signal, power, data, and fiber, have a quick install, positive force, “snap” termination and multiple keying codes. A complete C-DMX connector is comprised of a plug and socket shell, insert, contacts, backshell and accessories. C-DMX connectors can be wire terminated or PCB mounted.

As an authorized distributor for Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Heilind Asia provides Cinch Connectivity Solutions’ products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Bel:

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

