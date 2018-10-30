Weight Management Beverages Market to Gain Tailwinds from Rising Preferences for Active Nutrition and Satiety, Finds Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s new research study on the weight management beverages market unveils key insights on the future trends in weight management beverages market. According to the report, rapid gravitation toward cognitive well-being and growing proclivity for weight management products remain the key growth levers of the weight management beverages landscape.

The Weight Management Beverages Market report maintains an optimistic outlook on future growth, however, gains are likely to be modest rather than spectacular. The report pegs the market to grow at over 3% CAGR during the assessment period 2018-2027.

According to the report, a combination of evolving dietary patterns and consumer sentiments around attaining a healthy weight is driving sales of weight management beverages. As per the Fact.MR report, consumers are actively adopting beverages that come with natural and clean labels, which has been identified as an overarching trend in the weight management beverages market.

The report identifies a significant rise in popularity of beverages with ingredients rich in bioactive polyphenols, on account of their advantages in effective weight management. The report associates the success of nutritional and performance drinks with the rising propensity for functional attributes, which has been identified as a prominent trend influencing the dynamics of weight management beverages market.

The budding appetite for healthier options offering a tasty and unique experience among consumers is spurring the sales of non-carbonated beverages, with an anticipated US$ 25,000 million opportunity likely to emerge by 2027. As per the report, tea bags will continue to be the highly preferred form of consumption – this segment is likely to hold the highest revenue share and is likely to gain immense traction over the assessment period.

Downsizing of packaging has been observed to be a successful strategy in the weight management beverages market, from the sales standpoint. Smaller packaging has been identified to gain widespread traction, on the back of rising consumer awareness regarding portion size and sugar intake. The weight management beverages landscape is likely to be influenced by persistent intervention of key authorities and regulations, such as FDA and EU regulations, to standardize levels of sugar concentration.

Europe Maintains its Lead as the Largest Weight Management Beverages Market

Europe is likely to dominate the weight management beverage market, followed by North America. The lucrativeness of this region can be attributed to the consistent hike in consumer preferences for healthier nutrition sources over conventional food.

Moreover, Latin America has also been identified as an emerging nation with profit-making avenues for the market players and is slated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the assessment timeline. With health and wellness concerns increasing at a meteoric rate in this region owing to surging obesity rates, a broad category of health-savvy consumers is fueling the influx of new products in the wealth management beverages market space.

The comprehensive report thoroughly analyzes differential business and product business strategies adopted by the leading players in the weight management beverages market. Key companies are focusing on leveraging emerging opportunities by expanding quick ‘pick and pay’ stores, as a vital part of their differential strategies to enhance overall consumer outreach.

The report also identifies the key players in the weight management beverages market focusing on providing a stability of all three crucial aspects, i.e. color, flavor, and suspension, in a bid to enhance their product portfolio. Also, manufacturers are foreseen to focus on finishing their offerings and enhance the overall appeal with a natural look, especially when they are marketed with the claim of having wellness positioning.

