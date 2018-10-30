TourGenie offers premium tour packages to “Majestic Bhutan”

TourGenie, one of the most promising IT platforms for the Travel and Tourism Industry in India and which is known to offer attractive tours & traveling packages for their clients, is now providing the best offers for travel to Bhutan.

Sikkim, India, October 2018: TourGenie, one of the leading travel companies in northeast India offers exotic packages to Bhutan, Sikkim, Darjeeling, Nepal, and other beautiful destinations of northeast India. One of TourGenie’s latest packages is “Majestic Bhutan.” In this package, you can explore the beauty of this deep-rooted Buddhist kingdom with your loved ones and have a completely enchanting experience!

The magical and mystical land of Bhutan breathes tourism and agriculture, making it a very naturist destination. In the “Majestic Bhutan” package, you can enjoy breathtaking views of Bhutan along with exploring the majestic monasteries, which will let you witness a lot of monks and their deeply connected religious lifestyle. Some of the major attractions of Bhutan are:

Thimphu Valley: Thimphu is the pretty capital of Bhutan. It is the only capital in the world without streetlights.

Tashichho Dzong: Tashichho Dzong is a Buddhist monastery and fortress on the northern edge of the city of Thimphu in Bhutan. It was built in 1641 by Shabdrung Ngawang Namgyal and reconstructed in 1962 by the Late King.

PHUENTSHOLING: Phuentsholing is the border town of India and Bhutan, so a lot of Indians and foreign tourists prefer entering Bhutan via Phuentsholing.

Along with these places, there are many other fascinating offbeat places to visit in this land of the Thunder Dragon. TourGenie’s courteous staff will help in making your trip an unforgettable one!

So, plan your Bhutan trip or any other trip to Northeast India with TourGenie. To book your package, email at booking@tourgenie.com or call on +91 7384718607.