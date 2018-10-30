Screen Less Display Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Growth Analysis, Industry Share And Forecast Report

Screenless display is an interactive projection technology developed to solve the problems related to the device miniaturization of the modern communication technologies.
The lack of space on screen based displays provides an opportunity for the development of screenless displays.
In 2017, the global Screen Less Display market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Screen Less Display status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Screen Less Display development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Zebra Imaging
- Avegant
- Holoxica
- Mepits
- Microvision
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Retinal Direct Screen Less Display
- Visual Image Screen Less Display
- Synaptic Interface Screen Less Display
Market segment by Application, split into
- Head Mounted Display
- Holographic Display
- Head-Up Display
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Screen Less Display are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year.