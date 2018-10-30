Global Veterinary Vaccines Market By Product Type,By Disease Type,By Vaccine Type, Distribution Channel and Geography. Top KeyPlayers are Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Zoetis Inc., Virbac S.A.

The global veterinary vaccines market was valued around US$ XX Mn in 2017 and growing at a significant CAGR over eight years forecast period 2018-2025

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global veterinary vaccines market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Rise in demand for safe and effective meat for consumption and rising trade restriction of meat and animal owing to zoonotic diseases expected to create demand for veterinary vaccines over the forecast period. Moreover, market growth is driven by improving food security and rising human and pet bondage adoption in recent times. The growth of veterinary Vaccines market expected to hinder owing to lack of cold chain infrastructure for vaccine storage and transportation in several developing and underdeveloped economies.

Moreover, the dearth of diseases surveillance data for carving out effective immunization programs expected to impede veterinary vaccine market growth over the forecast period.

The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented into product type, companion animal vaccine, disease type, companion animal vaccine, vaccine type, end-users and geographical regions.

Europe holds the strongest place in the global veterinary vaccines market

Europe accounted for larger revenue share in global veterinary vaccines market with moderate CAGR. There has been increased in awareness among cattlemen in U.S. regarding animal rearing, animal health and proper vaccination and judicious use of antibiotics in animals, which are driving the market revenue growth in the region. Asia Pacific market projected to grow at significant rate owing large pool of animal population and increased consumption and trade of meat.

Some of the key players’ profiles in this market include:

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

• Ceva Santé Animale (France)

• Eli Lilly and Company (U.S)

• Hester Biosciences (India)

• Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

• Vétoquinol S.A. (France)

• Virbac S.A. (France)

• Zoetis Inc. (U.S)

Technological advancements and strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by market players

Players in the veterinary vaccine market are launching the products in newer markets to garner larger market share in the market. Based on product type livestock vaccines accounted for larger market revenue share in 2016 and projected gain market revenue share over the forecast period. Players focusing on launching products to retain market position in global veterinary vaccines market

Detailed Segmentation

By Product Type

• Live Stock Vaccines

o Bovine Vaccines

o Poultry Vaccines

o Small Ruminants Vaccines

• Companion Animal Vaccine

o Canine Vaccines

o Feline Vaccines

• Porcine Vaccines

• Equine Vaccines

• Others

By Disease Type

• Live Stock Diseases

o Foot and Mouth Diseases

o Brucellosis

o Infectious Bronchitis

o Marek’s Disease

o Newcastle Disease

o Others

• Companion Animal Diseases

o Canine Distemper

o Canine Parvovirus

o Feline Rabies

o Others

• Equine Diseases

• Porcine Diseases

• Aquaculture Diseases

By Vaccine Type

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Recombinant vaccines

• Toxoid vaccines

• Conjugate Vaccines

• DNA Vaccines

• Subunit Vaccines

By distribution channel

• Veterinary Pharmacies

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Veterinary Clinics

• E-Commerce

By Geography

• North America

• Latin America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• The Middle East & Africa

