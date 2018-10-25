Retail Analytics Market: Growing Internet Penetration, And Rapid Adoption of Social Media

In this world of retailing; finding and understanding your potential customer regarding their purchase behavior and attracting them is quite complicated. As, a lot of raw and unstructured data is generated from multiple systems but segmentation, analyses and finding patterns in data still remains a key challenge for providing critical business decisions. This is where retail analytics plays a key role. Retail analytics is the process of providing analytical data on sales, supply chain movement, consumer demand, etc. that are crucial for marketing, finding consumer behavior and making procurement decisions.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/retail-analytics-market.html

The main drivers for growth of global Retail Analytics Market is due to rapid use of data-intensive platforms, growing internet penetration, and rapid adoption of social media, and advancement in technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality. However the shortage of skilled analysts and experts is acting as a major restraint in Retail Analytics Market.

The global Retail Analytics Market can be categorized on the basis of application, by business function, by component, by deployment model, by organization size, by end-user and region. In global Retail Analytics Market, the application segment can be further classified into merchandising analysis, pricing analysis, customer management, performance analysis, yield analysis, inventory analysis, and others. On the basis of business function, the global Retail Analytics market can again be categorized into finance, sales, marketing, supply chain, and store operations. On the basis of component segment, the global Retail Analytics Market can be categorized into software and services.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30176

On the basis of service, the global Retail Analytics market can further be categorized into professional services, and managed services. On the basis of deployment model, the global retail analytics market can be categorized into on premises, and on demand. On the basis of organization size, the global retail analytics market can be categorized into SMEs or small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. On the basis of the end user, the global retail analytics market can be categorized into online and offline. On the basis of geography, the global retail analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.