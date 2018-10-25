Mice Model Market Worth 1,370.5 Million USD by 2023

According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global mice model market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 1,370.5 million by 2023, driven by continuing modification in mice model for cancers, immune diseases, and rare diseases; increasing devouring of personalized medicine propelling the demand for humanized mice model; rising grants and investments for biological research; rising pharmaceutical R&D activities; and increasing focus of the International Mouse Phenotyping Consortium (IMPC) and International Knockout Mouse Consortium (IKMC) on the development of embryonic stem cells as well as knockout and mutant mice.

Moreover, evolution of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology in the field of biomedical research, increasing demand for humanized mice model, and rising monoclonal antibody production provides significant opportunities in this market. However, increasing use of rat models, increased advantage from cryopreservation, and stringent government regulations and laws for ethical use of animals in research hinders the growth of mice model market to some extent.

The key players in the global mice model market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), The Jackson Laboratory (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.), Trans Genic Inc. (Japan), Geno way (France), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Envigo (U.S.), JANVIER LABS (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (U.S.), and Harbour Antibodies BV (The Netherlands).

Scope of the Report:

Market by Type:

• Inbred Mice

• Genetically Engineered Mice

• Hybrid Mice

• Spontaneous Mutant

Market by Service:

• Breeding

• Cryopreservation and Cry recovery

• Quarantine

• Rederivation

• Genetic Testing

Market by Therapeutic Area:

• Oncology

• Immunology and Inflammation

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular

• Neurobiology

Market by Technology:

• CRISPR/Cas9

• Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

• Microinjection

Market by Mice Care Products:

• Cages

• Feed

• Bedding

