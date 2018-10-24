Intelligent Transportation Management System Market 2018 – 2025 : Industry Share And Forecast Report

In 2017, the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-intelligent-transportation-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample
The key players covered in this study
- Thales
- Siemens
- Garmin
- Kapsch Trafficcom
- Tomtom International
- Cubic
- Q-Free
- Efkon
- Flir Systems
- Denso
- Geotoll
- Electricfeel
- Doublemap
- Bestmile
- Nutonomy
- Iteris
- Ricardo
- Savari
- Transcore
- Lanner Electronics
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-intelligent-transportation-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Advanced Traffic Management System
- Advanced Traveler Information System
- ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
- Advanced Public Transportation System
- Commercial Vehicle Operation
Market segment by Application, split into
- Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
- Intelligent Traffic Control
- Collision Avoidance
- Parking Management
- Passenger Information Management
- Ticketing Management
- Emergency Vehicle Notification
- Automotive Telematics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Intelligent Transportation Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Intelligent Transportation Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Transportation Management System are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025