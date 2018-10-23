Oman Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Oman Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Outlook to 2022 – By Type of Pipe (UPVC, CPVC and PVC, PE, Others) and By End User Application (Irrigation, Water Supply & Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil, Others)” provides a comprehensive analysis on the Oman plastic pipe and fitting market. The report covers various aspects including introduction to Oman plastic pipe and fitting market size, major players in Oman plastic pipe and fitting market, Market segmentation by Type of Pipe (UPVC, CPVC and PVC, PE, Others), Market Segmentation by End User Application (Irrigation, Water Supply & Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil, Others), Growth Drivers, Restraints, Key Regulations Future Outlook and Analyst recommendation.

This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for manufacturers, retailers, end users such as government and potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Oman Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market

Market Size: Oman plastic pipe and fitting market is in its late growth stage. The market has registered a five year CAGR of single digit from 2012 to 2017. Among plastic pipe and fitting market, plastic fittings are mostly imported from neighboring countries. Water conservation is one of the major trends that can be observed in Oman which has affected the plastic pipe and fitting market. Demand for different variant of plastic pipes which are more robust and economical is the other key factor for the surge in revenues of plastic pipe and fittings.

Market Segmentation

By Type of Pipes

The market is segmented into UPVC, PVC and CPVC, PE and Others. Others include plastic pipes such as ABS, PP etc. In 2017, PE pipes had the largest market share. UPVC pipes have the second largest share as these types of pipes are reasonably priced and are widely used in various sectors such as water pipelines etc. PVC and CPVC have been substituted by variety of other materials such as PE pipes. The newest type of pipes such as ABS, PPR, and PPX are categorized under others as their individual revenue contribution is low.

By Market Structure

The organized players have highest market share. Amiantit Oman, Muna Noor, Hepworth are some of the players in organized sector of plastic pipe and fitting. There are less than 10 players in the organized market and these companies manufacture high grade of plastic pipe and fittings. The players in unorganized market mostly manufacture PVC pipes only.

By Domestically Produced and Imported Products

The domestically manufactured products acquire the majority of market share which comprises of all the types of plastic pipes. Low price of raw material is one of the reasons for high market share of domestically manufactured pipes. Imported products which mainly include fittings have low market share.

By End User Application

Water supply and sewage, Irrigation, Oil and chemical industry pipelines, Plumbing and others (cable protection and gas etc) are the major end user application for plastic pipes and fittings. Most of the plastic pipes and fittings in Oman are used for water supply and sewage systems. This is because UPVC and HDPE pipes are being preferred by the government as they are comparatively low in cost as compared to steel and iron pipes. Plumbing application has comparatively lower market share due to low value plastic pipe usage. Chemical and Oil industries are widely present in Oman and have shown increased adoption of plastic pipes in their new projects. Other application includes transfer of gas and electric cable conduits.

Competition Scenario

The market is concentrated among top five players which include Amiantit Oman, Muna Noor, National Plastic, Hepworth and United Gulf Pipe Manufacturing Company. Out of these companies National Plastic and UGPM are the two companies which manufacture plastic fittings. Fittings market is largely import driven. Amiantit Oman is the biggest manufacturer of plastic pipes and fittings in the country with a high market share. It is followed by Muna Noor, National Plastic, Hepworth and UGPM which together constitute more than three fourth of the Oman plastic pipe and fitting revenue. There are some unorganized players in the market which have very small market share.

Future Outlook

The future outlook (2017-2022) of the industry is positive and is expected to grow at a CAGR of higher than the current period of estimation (2012-2017). It is anticipated that the PE pipes will grow at the fastest pace among all the types of plastic pipes, due to growth in end user application areas. The use of PVC pipes is expected to reduce due to substitution by other types of plastic pipes. The market share of organized sector manufacturers is expected to increase in 2022. The domestic manufacturing is expected to increase in the near future and will be mainly contributed by better capacity utilization. In case of end user application plastic pipes used in oil and chemical industry along with water supply and sewage pipelines is expected to increase at fastest pace due to enhanced focus on recovering the economy and conservation of water.

Key Segments Covered

By End User Application:

• Irrigation

• Water Supply & Sewage

• Plumbing

• Chemical & Oil

• Others (Cable Protection, Gas etc.)

By Type of Pipes:

• Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC)

• CPVC and PVC

• Polyethylene (PE) (HDPE, MDPE, LDPE)

• Others (Include polypropylene pipes, ABS, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) Etc.)

By Type of Market Structure

• Organized Sector

• Unorganized Sector

Key Target Audience

• Plastic Resin Suppliers

• Plastic Pipe and Fitting Manufacturing Companies

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Government Bodies

• Real Estate developers

• Agriculture Sector Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2017-2022 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Amiantit Oman, Muna Noor, Hepworth, National Plastic, UGPM

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• Overview of Oman Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market

• Value chain analysis

• Oman Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size by Revenue

• Major Players in the Oman Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market

• Market Segmentation by Type of Pipe (UPVC, CPVC and PVC, PE, Others) and By End User Application (Irrigation, Water Supply & Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical & Oil, Others Restraints

• Growth Drivers

• Company profile of Major Manufacturers (Amiantit Oman, Hepworth, Muna Noor, UGPM, National Plastic)

• Market Snapshot of Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market

• Vendor Selection Process

• Future Outlook

• Analyst Recommendation

