Healthcare Facilities Management Market by hard Services, soft services, end-user

Healthcare facilities management is constantly needed to maintain a healthy and clean environment, it is achieved by proper planning and well-organized delivery of various functions. The facilities management helps in professional management of services such as cleaning, catering, maintenance, and security. Healthcare facilities management imperative across the hospitals and healthcare facilities to meet the regulatory standards.The technological developments in the healthcare services and increase in the requirement for outsourcing of services is boosting the growth of the healthcare facilities management market.

The outsourcing helps reduce cost and expenses of the business, it also helps saving time of resources which would be helpful in focusing on the core business functions. The increase in the development of the medical tourism and support from the government is enriching the growth of the market. However, the lack of quality standards of the service is limiting he growth of the healthcare facilities management market. Increase in the labor cost is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

The global healthcare facilities management market is divided into following categories-

1. Hard devices

• Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance

• Plumbing and Air Conditioning Maintenance

• Fire Protection Systems

• Fabric Maintenance

2. Soft services

• Waste Management

• Administrative Services

• Cleaning

• Laundry

• Catering

3. End-users

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Geographical segmentation

on the basis of the geographical regions, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Europe healthcare facilities management market are the dominant markets. North America is predicted to keep the top spot in the global healthcare facilities management market.

The Asia Pacific healthcare facilities management market is expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period owing to emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The increase in the support from the government in improving the healthcare facilities is adding fuel for the growth of the healthcare facilities management market in the region.

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Leaders

Some of the key players in the global market include Founders3 Real Estate Services (U.S), Sodexo, Inc. (France), Medxcel Facilities Management (U.S), Vanguard Resources (U.S), Compass Group Plc (UK), Aramark (U.S), Mitie Group Plc (UK), ISS World Services A/S (Denmark), Ecolab (U.S), OCS Group (UK)

Some of the market development include Medxcel Client Facility has earned prestigious LEED Certification in 2018, Austin Energy Green Building Rating for Green Design and Construction Methods.

