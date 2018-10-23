Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi & Yash Ahlawat announce the finale date of Second Season of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India 2018

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi and Mr. Yash Ahlawat, organiser BMMI have announced the finale schedule (18th – 23rd December 2018) of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India 2018, Season II in the capital recently. Actor Sharman Joshi will be one of the jury members for Bollywood Mr. & Miss India pageant which is a unique platform to discover hidden talent and provide an opportunity to showcase themselves.

The participants of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India 2018 will get a chance to display their talent in all sorts of fields such as, Acting, Dancing, Singing etc during the grooming session round and mesmerize the viewers with their spark. The pageant will recognize the creative efforts and diligence showcased by the finalists who will engage the audience with their captivating performances.

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi says, “Bollywood Mr. and Miss India is a fantastic stage for all the aspirants to live their dream of winning a title and taking the first step for being recognized as a brand. I feel honoured to have been offered the responsibility to judge this great event. The Second season of BMMI 2018 to give a golden opportunity to the deserving candidates to make their dreams come true in the grand Finale “.

“The aspiring Candidates will get a golden chance to meet such celebrities as their mentor and attain experience and knowledge for their step forward to the whole new world for acting and modeling by winning the ticket to Bollywood. For second Season, we are conducting auditions in 64 cities from India and international as well including Malaysia, Thailand & Singapore etc, so that maximum aspirants get an opportunity to participate. Expert panel of choreographers, supermodels and celebs will conduct the auditions, ensuring that no deserving candidate misses an opportunity to shine” Says Ms. RASHI VERMA , CEO – Studio 19 Films & Organiser BMMI 2018.

“The second Season of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India 2018 will witness more than 25 Bollywood and television celebrities including Sharman Joshi, Vishal Pandya, Rajneesh Duggal, Mahima Chaudhary, Simran Kaur (FAME- Agnifera in &TV) etc” added Mr. Yash Ahlawat, Organiser BMMI 2018.

The show will be held in CROWNE PLAZA , ROHINI ,five star hotel New Delhi for 6 days from 18th – 23rd December 2018. The Mega Finale Audition will be organized in the capital with many rounds prior announcing the winner. The contestants will be required to participate in various activities like personal portfolio, Group Discussion, Fashion Show, Dance Performance, Question–Answers session with the jury & Many more talent rounds. Jury members will award points to the contestants as per their prompt response for each activity. Winners in different categories will be adjudged by the jury. Finally the big moment will be there when BOLLYWOOD Mr. & Miss India 2018, Season-2 winners will be announced based on the points awarded to each contestant by the Jury. The whole show will be telecast by leading entertainment channel of the country.