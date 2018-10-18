Choosing a Wedding Hair Style

Because this is a special day it would be a good idea to book a professional wedding stylist, who will be able to advise you on styles that suit your hair and face shape. They will also be able to create some rehearsal styles for you before the wedding so that you can get a good idea of how your hair will look on the day.

The main concern most women have when choosing a wedding hairstyle is whether to have their hair up or down. Basically ‘updos’ suit more formal weddings, as they create a very elegant, classic look. Think about whether you wear your hair up normally, as some ‘updos’ can be quite tightly pulled away from your face and can be uncomfortable if you are not used to it. If you have a wide face consider having some tendrils of hair teased free of the main do, to soften and feminize your features. Another consideration is the type of dress you are wearing. If it is a low-cut or off-the-shoulder dress you may feel very exposed it all your hair is styled up and away. ‘Down dos’ can create a softer, romantic, and more youthful look. This suits more informal weddings and less glamorous dresses.

As this is a special day you may want to consider how you normally have your hair, straight or curly, and then choose the opposite to create a totally new look. It is very popular these days to have curly hair at weddings, and the variations are endless from soft, romantic loose curls, too tight, high volume spirals. If you would like straight hair, then it must be glossy and in good condition, so make sure you get a good basic cut first to get rid of dry, split ends, and then use straighteners to create that sleek, glossy look.

Veils are not so popular these days, but if you would like to wear one it must be a part of your hairstyle. This style will need to be sturdy enough to hold the veil in place and as a general rule, the hair should never be longer than the veil itself.

Wedding hairclips are still popular accessorize for bridal hair, and you can buy many different shapes and designs to suit both your dress and hairstyle. Bridal hair clips suits 'updos', and creates a very classic elegant look, but it can also look fantastic against a background of high volume curls. Consider your hair color when you are choosing a tiara, as you will need it to be visible, but not stand out too much.

Other accessories for your wedding hairstyle include jewels, flowers and pearls. Jeweled clips are wonderful for adding an extra bit of sparkle to your hair, and silk flower clips can compliment the color scheme of your dress. Flowers can also be mounted on combs or grips and used to liven up simple french pleats and twists, or used as a garland to wear around the crown of the head, to suit medievally themed dresses. For that truly elegant, classic look a chignon draped with a loop of pearls is stunning and timeless.