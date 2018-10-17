Gluten Free Products Market Size to reach $8 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Gluten Free Products Market size is expected to reach $8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Gluten Free Bakery Products market held the largest share in the Global Gluten Free Products Market by Type in 2017, and expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The Dairy/ Dairy alternatives gluten free products market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during (2018 – 2024).

The Grocery Stores was the major revenue generating segment market dominated the Global Gluten Free Products Market by Distribution Channel in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. The Natural Food Chain market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2018 – 2024).

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Gluten Free Products Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11% during (2018 – 2024).

Full Rpeort: http://kbvresearch.com/gluten-free-products-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Chobani, LLC, General Mills, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Danone SA, Dr. Schär AG / SPA, The Hain Celestial Group, Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg’s Company, Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Premier Foods.

Global Gluten Free Products Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Bakery Products

Dairy/ Dairy alternatives

Meats/ Meats alternatives

Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads

Desserts & ice-creams

Prepared Foods

Pasta & Rice

Others

By Distribution Channel

Grocery Stores

Independent natural or health food stores

Mass Merchandiser

Natural Food Chain (Whole Food)

Club Stores

Drug Stores

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Chobani, LLC.

General Mills, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Danone SA

Schär AG / SPA

The Hain Celestial Group

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Kellogg’s Company, Ltd

The Kraft Heinz Company

Premier Foods

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Gluten Free Products Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Gluten Free Products Market Related Reports:

North America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

LAMEA Market