Global Wood Adhesives Market Research Report | Analysis, Trend, Share and Forecast, 2025

Wood Adhesives Market Report, By Resin Type, Source, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2025

Wood adhesives are polymeric materials that interact physically or chemically with the surface of wood in such a way that stresses are transferred between bonded members, hopefully without rupture of the adhesive or detachment of the adhesive from the wood.

Wood Adhesives Market Outlook

The global wood adhesives market is primarily driven by factors such as, innovations in furniture & décor, rising urban population, increase disposable income and increasing consumer spending on luxury furniture. One of the major trends which will influenced the wood adhesives market during the forecast period is the significant shift of consumers towards bio-based wood adhesives owing to the characteristics like low toxicity, biodegradability, and lower prices. However, strict environmental regulation imposed by the government are is projected to hinder the growth of the market.

Wood Adhesives Market Segmental Overview

Wood Adhesives Market by Resin Type

The report analyses the wood adhesives market by resin type into natural resin adhesives and synthetic resin adhesives. Natural resin adhesives are further sub segmented into animal based and plant based. Synthetic resin adhesives are further bifurcated into thermosetting resin adhesives, thermoplastic resin adhesives and others.

Wood Adhesives Market by Technology

Based on technology, the market is segmented into solvent based, water based, solvent less and others. The solvent based segment dominates the market owing to its characteristics like bonding strength, resistance to chemicals and temperature, and durability.

Wood Adhesives Market by Application

By application the market is bifurcated into furniture, plywood, particle board, flooring and decks, cabinets, windows and doors and others. Others including marine, tile board, shutters, sidings, ceilings, and wooden toys.

Wood Adhesives Market by Geography

By geography wood adhesives market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Wood Adhesives Market Key Players

The key companies operating in the wood adhesives market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Sika A.G. (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), Bostik SA (France), and Pidilite Industries (India), etc. research and development, new product development and technological advancement are the key growth strategies adopted by major players to reinforce their positions in the international market and expand their geographic presence.

