Frozen Bakery Products Market Size to reach $30.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market size is expected to reach $30.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market held the largest share in terms of revenue contribution in the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market by Region in 2017. However, The Asia Pacific Frozen Bakery Products market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during (2018 – 2024). This growth is primarily attributed to the rising disposable income and increasing on-the-go snacking trend.
The Cakes & Pastries market held the largest share in the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product in 2017. The Bread market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2018 – 2024). However, the sales of breads is declining that is adversely affecting key players’ revenue.
The Ready-to-Bake frozen bakery products are presently occupying majority share in the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market by Type, growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period. The Ready Baked & Frozen market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 10.3% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/frozen-bakery-products-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Europastry, S.A., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Incorporated, Bridgford Foods Corporation, Conagra Brands, Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Lantmännen Unibake, Grupo Bimbo, and General Mills Inc.
Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Breads
Pizza Crusts
Cakes & Pastries
Others
By Distribution Channel
Convenience stores
Hypermarket and supermarkets
Artisan bakers
Catering & industrial
Quick service restaurants
By Type
Raw Products
Ready-to-Bake
Ready Baked & Frozen
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Europastry, S.A.
Aryzta AG
Associated British Foods PLC
Cargill, Incorporated
Bridgford Foods Corporation
Conagra Brands, Inc.
Flowers Foods Inc.
Lantmännen Unibake
Grupo Bimbo
General Mills Inc.
