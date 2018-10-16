Automotive Telematics Market Report 2018 – Robert Bosch Gmbh, Mix Telematics, Continental Ag, Teletrac, Omnitracs LLC, Visteon Corporation

Automotive telematics are designed by the combination of data processing, telecommunications and vehicular technology. It has the ability to convert the vehicles from just a mere mode of transport into a mobile information station, service provision and high-end digital hardware. Telematics are capable of giving real-time updates of the vehicles. Automotive telematics comprises of certain key elements such as automatic crash notification, GPS, traffic assistance, navigation assistance, vehicle tracking, infotainment services and among others.

The Automotive Telematics Market has witnessed increased demand driven by the factors such as government initiative for increasing adoption of telematics in vehicles, rising number of road accidents, growing demand for wireless communication system and increasing awareness regarding various benefits of telematics. Though, lack of technical knowledge and high cost may restrain the growth. Nevertheless, untapped markets in emerging economies and low barrier to entry provides several opportunities for market players.

The market is segmented based on the vehicle type, application, and geography. vehicle type is segmented into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Furthermore, by application, it is segmented into satellite navigation, fleet management, vehicle tracking, vehicle safety communication and others.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, France, U.K., Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include Delphi Automotive Plc., Airbiquity Inc., Robert Bosch Gmbh, Mix Telematics, Continental Ag, Teletrac Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Visteon Corporation, DigiCore and TomTom Telematics.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide a detailed analysis of Global Automotive Telematics Market with respect to major segments such as vehicle type, application and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Automotive Telematics Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Automotive Telematics Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Automotive Telematics Market:

Vehicle Type Segments

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Application Segments

Satellite Navigation

Fleet Management

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle Safety Communication

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

