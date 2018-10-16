Ascending Training Solutions: Specialising in Technical Skills and Soft Skills

Ascending Training Solutions started their journey in Cape Town with the objective of providing Technical Skills Training and Soft Skills Training to different companies and industries. The company works to increase the work productivity and efficiency of your business.

Ascending Training Solutions believes that training and skills development are the key factors that will lead to productivity, growth and success. The technical training and soft skills development company understands that businesses nowadays find it difficult to send employees to out-of-house training sessions. The challenge lies in terms of costs, time, output as well as convenience.

In-house Training Sessions with Course Materials from Ascending Training Solutions:

Ascending Training Solutions provides feasible solutions to the challenges faced by the businesses by sending the course materials. The materials provided by the company for technical skill development are particularly popular among their clients.

All the technical training and soft skill training materials provided by Ascending Training Solutions are tailored as per the business requirements. After the company has provided the required course materials, you can simply employ your own company’s supervisors or managers to start the training sessions. You can thus schedule a time convenient for your company to start the training sessions.

The key areas of focus of Ascending Training Solutions include:

Focus on all the clients individually

Providing short lead times

Keeping costs to a minimum

Ascending Training Solutions strives to meet the requirements of the SETAs that give reports on the competency and efficiency of the training provider. The company does not sell any “accredited training material” as the accreditation processes of the SETAs are based on a particular company and its Quality Management System.

Advantages Your Business Will Experience

Cost-effective process

Customised course materials tailored to your business work

Convenience of providing in-house training

Consistence in quality

Team building

The Process in which Ascending Training Solutions Works

Ascending Training Solutions believes that even after all the interactions over the internet it is best to have a discussion face-to-face. This helps establish what the client actually needs and what are their expectations. The work process of Ascending Training Solutions is as follows:

Meeting the client for consultation The company visits the client to understand day-to-day operations Understanding the client’s training needs and requirements Developing the training course materials as per the discussions Submission of the training material for the client’s approval

To know more about the services offered by Ascending Training Solutions, please visit the website http://www.ascending.co.za/.

About the Company:

Ascending Training Solutions based in Cape Town, offers technical and soft skill development course materials to various industries. The company is a Level 4 contributor to B-BBEE.

Contact:

162 Blaauwberg Road, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 0215573896