Sapphire Crystal Growth Furnace Market Expected to Show Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

15th October 2018 – Global Sapphire Crystal Growth Furnace Market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Sapphire crystal is a compound of aluminum oxide and has a compressive strength of 2000 Mega Pascal’s. sapphire is naturally growing crystal and the second hardest substance on the planet. Sapphire crystal is also known as sapphire glass or blue glass. Sapphire glass is an artificially produced crystal another only to diamond in its hardness, making it enormously tough that only diamond can scratch it. It is typically grown in cylindrical sticks called boules, and is slow, expensive and energy-intensive to produce.

Sapphire is not only a gemstone but also a transparent crystal that may be a yellow, purple, orange, green, or red when it forms naturally. Blue sapphire is most probably seen on rings, crowns or earrings. This transparent crystal can be mold same like diamond or glass. The impurities such as titanium, copper, chromium, magnesium, or iron are the factors that gives the color to the sapphire crystal.

Products made out of Sapphire crystal such as watches are scratch resistant and extremely strong. Prominent factors that are playing major role in the growth of the Sapphire Crystal Growth Furnace Market are increasing demand for sapphire crystal from LED and semiconductor companies, importance of sapphire substrates that are highly appropriate in engineering blue LED crystals and developing sapphire crystal watches, and increasing regional government policies. Sapphire Crystal Growth Furnace Market is classified, by type into Red Sapphire (Ruby), Blue Sapphires, and others.

Sapphire Crystal Growth Furnace Market is classified, by application into Semiconductors, Consumer Electronics, LED manufacturing, Medical Devices and Industrial. The LED manufacturing segment held the largest market share of the Sapphire Crystal Growth Furnace Market and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing demand for sapphire wafers with a diameter of more than 6 inches, increasing numerous sapphire crystal consumers that are integrating the manufacturing process, and increasing production capacity of a sapphire glass substrate for LED manufacturing. Thin sapphire wafers are the first used insulating substrate on which silicon was deposited to make integrated circuits called as silicon on sapphire (SOS). Wafers of single crystal sapphire are substrates that are useful in semiconductor industry for the growth of devices based on gallium nitride (GaN).

Sapphire Crystal Growth Furnace Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the Sapphire Crystal Growth Furnace Industry and will lead the overall market over the forecast period. The factors that are responsible for the growth of the region are, presence of raw materials such as high-purity alumina (HPA), accessibility of several natural sapphire mines, increased production capacity, provision of incentives, and the rising government support to start different sapphire glass industrial organizations.

