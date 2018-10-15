Remann Co. IT Asset Data Security Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers of PCs and Server Solutions in korea

REMANn Co. were established in 2008 in order to solve such social issue. Persons who have same minds in making re-manufactured computers that are reliable and as good as new one established the company jointly. ICT equipment should be disposed safely because it has important information of company or individual person.

REMANn want to be “IT regeneration and re-manufacturing social venture” that provides “safe and valuable disposal service”. REMANn supplies re-manufactured ICT products at low price in the era of information and social network in order for anyone to access and utilize the information easily. REMANn are proud of high technology and service capability for re-manufacturing and IT Asset disposal. We have global network in Asia, Africa, China, USA, etc. We are social enterprise that returns more than 2/3 of its profit to employees and society (Korean law). We aim for the community that all employees live well together.

More than 4 million units of computers are discarded every year in Korea, and volume of electronic waste is increasing steadily. Harmful chemicals or heavy metals are contained in electronic wastes, therefore they should be handled safely. Weight of one unit of desktop computer is less than 10㎏, but its environmental value in recycling one unit is 1762㎏. Before recycling the materials, re-manufacturing is required for maximized reuse.

IT ASSET Data Security:

Why needs data destruction

PC’s, servers and mobile equipment used in the companies or public institutions may contain lots of sensitive information. Therefore, information recorded in storage medium should be erased safely before discarding information equipment. IT asset Reuse management in Korea Data Erasing Service provider

Anywhere

Onsite: We can serve the data destruction service on your site as required

REMANn’s secure facility: If there is not enough room in your site, please use our facility

Certification

ISO 27001: Information Security Management

ISO 14001: Environmental Management

We use the latest Blancco Certified Erasing Solution

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers Provide Professionally Refurbished PCs and Server Solutions:

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers have years of experience professionally refurbishing computers and servers using data security and environmental and sustainability best practices and compliance methods. Used computer sale in Vietnam

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers provide a complete PC solution at a great value for businesses or homes. A professionally refurbished PC with Windows and Windows Live helps provide more reliability and responsiveness. IT asset remarketing service provider