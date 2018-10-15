Paper Bottles Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2028

Market Overview:

Paper bottlesare an eco-friendly product designed to meet both consumer demand without harming the environment these are eco-friendly packaging bottles. The Paper Water Bottle which are manufactured with pulp material is made from mixtures of plant-based fibers to make it user-friendly, operationally efficient, and easy to biodegradable. Global Paper bottles market size was estimated USD XXmillion in 2017 andit is expected that the market will grow with CAGR of XX% from 2018-2028. In 2028the market is expected to reach at USD XX million.

Market Dynamics:

The paper bottle market is growing rapidly as government regulationsare playing vital role. In countries such as India and China government has banned the plastic materials due to which it has huge demand for these bottles. Also, severalmarket trends comprise growing population and recent technological developments in biodegradable packaging. These factors are the major reasons for the rise in paper bottles market.

Market Players:

Paper water bottle, Lyspackaging, Anhui Idea Technology Ltd., Biopac Co., Ch2oose, Taizhou merry port Plastic Products Co. Ltd., Vegan bottle, Mitsubishi Plastics, Raepack Ltd.and others are some of the prominent players in the Paper bottles market.The players are majorly focusing on the development of progressivepaper bottlesto promote the paper bottles globally.

Market Segmentation:

Paper bottles market can be divided on the basis of materials used and capacity. On the basis of material, the paper bottle market is segmented into organic material and biodegradable plastic.

Further, on the basis oforganic material the market is segmented intosugarcane pulp. paper, algae (agar powder) and bamboo and on the basis of biodegradable plastic the market is segmented intoPHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates), plant-based PLA (poly-lactic acid), Cellulose-based plastics, Poly-butylene succinate and PET (polyethylene terephthalate).

Moreover, the paper bottles can also be segmented on the basis of capacity 5ml-100ml, 100ml-500ml, 500ml-1000ml and other paper bottles. The demand for a different capacity of paper bottles varies depending on its application.

Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America and Middles east and Africa. It is expected that North America will dominate the paper bottles market.

Market segmented on the basis of material:

– Organic material

• Paper

• Sugarcane pulp

• Bamboo

• Algae (Agar powder)

– Biodegradable plastic

• Plant-based PET (polyethylene terephthalate)

• PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates)

• PLA (poly-lactic acid)

• Cellulose-based plastics

• Poly-butylene succinate

Market segmented on the basis of capacity:

– 5 ml – 100 ml (small)

– 100ml – 500ml (medium)

– 500ml -1000 ml (large)

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

