Kraft Paper Market Analysis: Growing Customization is increasing demand for Specialty Kraft Paper Segment

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the Kraft Paper Market in its published report, titled “Global Kraft Paper Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global Kraft Paper market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Wrapping paper is used for a variety of packaging options, Kraft paper being one of its types. Kraft paper is made from Kraft pulping process which uses softwood fibers for manufacturing. Softwood fibers provide Kraft paper more strength as well as flexibility. Kraft paper is dull as compared to other papers, as it is manufactured from chemical (Kraft) pulping. However, its properties in terms of brightness can be improved by bleaching process. Kraft paper is used in various applications which includes wrapping, pouches, sacks, open mouth valves to handle consumer goods and others. Kraft paper packaging is convenient and has less impact on environment. Kraft paper is also available in textured from to use it in cans & carton manufacturing.

Out of total paper & paperboard production, packaging paper accounts for more than half of the share. The Kraft pulping technology is preferred in making wrapping paper, and other packaging solutions. The simplified process and easy waste recovery of Kraft pulping is driving the growth in use of Kraft paper globally. The ease of handling and need for minimal packaging is boosting the growth of Kraft paper bags & pouches. Re-usability and recyclability of Kraft paper is stimulating the global Kraft paper market. Heavy duty bags and sacks made from Kraft paper are used for industrial purpose and have good compression handling capacity. Powdered material and other chemicals are stored in large sack Kraft paper bags

According to TMR analysis, Kraft paper are replacements for plastic films & packaging. Kraft paper packages are used by retailers and brand owners for consumer convenience. Innovations in Kraft paper packaging solutions are replacing plastic based packaging solutions. Printability of bleached Kraft paper allows companies to print their taglines and product details easily. Customization trend and effective packages is enhancing the demand for specialty Kraft paper, which eventually is converted into bags and pouches for consumer friendly solutions.