Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market – The New Ways to Win in Emerging Markets Forecast to 2018-2023

Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

There are six main types of industrial robots: cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, articulated and collaborative robot. However, there are several additional types of robot configurations. Each of these types offers a different joint configuration.

The Global Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market report is a detailed study of the market where the customer can gain key insights into the Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market such as the performance of the Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market in terms of its market size and value for the global Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market as well as for its various segmentations such as by product, application, and region. Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in detail so that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that the customer receives the top quality information about the Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market report covers:

ABB Fanuc KUKA Yaskawa Electric Adept Technology Aurotek Daihen Apex Automation and Robotics

..Continued

Request a sample of “Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/126830 .

Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Segment by Type, covers:

Articulated robot, Cartesian robot, SCARA robot, Cylindrical robot, Parallel Robots, Collaborative Robots.

Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Agricultural & Soil Studies, Natural Resources Monitoring & Conservation, Cartography, Geology & Mineral Resources Mapping, Meteorology & Oceanic Studies and Other.

Buy “Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market” report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/126830 .

Major Points from TOC for Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market:

1: Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Overview

2: Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Manufacturers Profiles

3: Global Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4: Global Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Analysis by Regions

5: North America Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market by Countries

6: Europe Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market by Countries

7: Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market by Countries

8: South America Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market by Countries

9: Middle East and Africa Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market by Countries

10: Global Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Segment by Type

11: Global Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Segment by Application

12: Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13: Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14: Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Research Findings and Conclusion

15: Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market Appendix

Scope of the report – Industrial Robotics in Automotive Market:

This report focuses on the Industrial Robotics in Automotive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The following 6 robotic applications are the most common in the automotive industry. Collaborative Robots: these collaborative robots are built to work together with other robots, on enormous assembly lines. Robots must collaborate between handling and welding robots to make such assembly lines function properly. Robotic Painting: Professional painters are difficult to find and the job is a highly toxic one. This makes it perfect for robots because the paint job needs to be highly consistent over a large area of paint, and reducing the amount of wasted material can add up to quite a bit of savings over time. Robotic Welding: Robotic welding has been the top robotic application in the automotive sector for a long time, as every car needs a high number of welds before it’s complete. Given the high value of the finished product, productivity from automation is enormous. Robotic Assembly: In many automotive plants, robots are assembling smaller components like pumps and motors at high speeds. Often, robots are performing tasks like windshield installation and wheel mounting to increase throughput. Material Removal: High consistency and repeatability make robots perfect for material removal processes like trimming and cutting. This could be in the form of cutting fabrics, trimming plastic moldings and die castings or even polishing molds. Part Transfer and Machine Tending: Pouring molten metal, transferring metal stamps, and loading and unloading CNC machines are all best completed by a robot as they are dangerous. When completed consistently with little downtime they can also be a source of major productivity. The worldwide market for Industrial Robotics in Automotive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

..Continued