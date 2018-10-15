Contact Center Software Market Size to reach $38.6 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Contact Center Software Market size is expected to reach $38.6 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 14.0% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS market dominated the Global Contact Center Software Market by Solution Type in 2017. The Reporting & Analytics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The Large Enterprises market dominated the Global Contact Center Software Market by Organization Size in 2017. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global Contact Center Software in Government & Public Sector Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 11.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during (2018 – 2024).
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/contact-center-software-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NICE Ltd., 8×8, Inc., Aspect Software Parent, Inc., 3Clogic, Avaya, Verizon Communications, Inc., and BT Group.
Global Contact Center Software Market Size Segmentation
By Component Type
Solution
Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS
Automatic Call Distribution & Dialers
Reporting & Analytics
Workforce Optimization
Security
Others
Services
Professional
Implementation
Consulting & Training
Support & Maintenance
Managed
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Hosted
On-Premise
By Vertical
BFSI
Government & Public Sector
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Telecom & IT
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Cisco Systems, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
NICE Ltd.
8×8, Inc.
ASPECT SOFTWARE PARENT, INC.
3Clogic
Avaya
Verizon Communications, Inc.
BT GROUP
